Firefighters were recognized and honored for their service Saturday during the city of Tyler's13th annual Tyler Fire Department awards banquet.
Department personnel, friends and family gathered at the University of Texas at Tyler Ornelas Activity Center in support of each firefighter who received an award.
Recent retirees Battalion Chief Joey Wiggins and Capt. Jen Culpepper also were honored.
"The reason we have these awards tonight is because of the path our retirees have paved," said Assistant Chief Joey Hooton. "Today, our department is larger, safer and ready for any incident due to our forefathers of fire."
The Firefighter of the Year was announced as Capt. Daniel Bailey.
Fire Chief David Coble said Bailey has "distinguished himself in such a manner that will strengthen our department for years to come."
Bailey has had a large role in training new firefighters for whatever they may face during their careers, Coble said.
"He has been very instrumental in making sure that those new firefighters are prepared for the world and fire service," Coble said.
Other award recipients were:
Legends Awards
- Capt. Steve Countryman
- Capt. George Fletcher
- Capt. Pete Tkach
Lifesaving Awards
- Capt. Steve Wieczor
- Driver Eamond McAuley
- Firefighter Javier Atkinson
- Capt. Justin Dominy
- Capt. Matt Jenkins
- Firefighter Austin Davis
Teamwork Awards
- Ladder 1: Senior Capt. Andy King, Driver Greg Allen, Austin Davis and Caleb York
- Engine 1: Capt. Justin Dominy, Driver Tye Griffin and Stuart Thompson
- Engine 10: Capt. Josh Brannen, Javier Atkinson and Heath Aaron
- Engine 7: Senior Capt. Jeremy Driver, Driver Chris Potts and Jason Moore
- Engine 6: Capt. Brian Phillips, Driver Clint Cover, Walter Herrera and Willum Lackey
- Engine 5: Capt. Matt Jenkins, Driver Matt Ford and Colten Allen
- Engine 2: Capt. Aaron Smith, Driver James Branch and Bradley Wallace
- Battalion Chief 1: David Admire
- Battalion Chief 2: Cordell Parker
Chief's Certificate of Merit
- Senior Capt. Danny Smith
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Margie Fields
Distinguished Service Award
- Battalion Chief Casey Cabaniss
Innovation Award
- Driver Eamond McAuley
Leadership Award
- Driver Thomas Gortmaker
- Senior Capt. Terence Thedford
- Senior Capt. Danny Smith
- Stuart Thompson
- Jeff Barnett
- Jarod Bedford
Exceptional Service Award
- Thomas Gortmaker
- Firefighter Stuart Thompson
- Firefighter Jason Moore