The online submission cycle for The Tyler Film Fest is set to open Saturday.
A celebration of storytelling through film, the event has grown to be an international film festival comprised of short films from around the world, according to organizers. Representatives from eight countries have been accepted into past festivals, including England, Spain and Iran.
While it has expanded to include international filmmakers, the festival continues seeking to grow local independent filmmaking and encourages Texas — especially East Texas — filmmakers to submit their work, organizers said.
"I am honored to be the director of the 2023 Tyler Film Festival, and I can't wait to see our filmmakers and moviegoers in person again after such a long break due to COVID," said Craig O'Daniel, festival director. "There's nothing better than watching what someone poured their heart and soul into up on the big screen."
The Tyler Film Fest is a short film festival, and entries must be 15 minutes or fewer to qualify. Films can be narrative or documentary of any genre, but must have been completes after Jan 1, 2020, and should be suitable for a general audience.
Top short films from each night will be re-shown in the “Best of the Fest” screening Saturday night. Contest winners will be announced and will receive cash prizes.
The festival will be held Nov. 9 to 11 at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.
Tickets will be available for purchase at www.TlerFilmFest.com or at Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St, at a later date. Tickets also will be for sale at the Liberty Hall box office on the night of the event if not sold out.
Candidates may only submit to one category. For information and to submit entries visit filmfreeway.com/tylerfilmfest .
More information also is available by following Tyler Film Fest on Facebook at facebook.com/tylerfilmfest/ or by calling Liberty Hall at (903) 595-7274.