Toothbrushing Cavities

A Tyler dental office is scheduled to offer its 17th annual Free Dental Day to those in need.

According to Smith Dental Care, sign-ups for the event will take place at 4 p.m., Friday, at 1343 E.. Grande Blvd. in Tyler. Spots are limited and patients will be seen on a first come-first served basis. Registration will be closed once all spots are filled. Nobody isn't allowed on the property before 3 p.m. the day of sign-ups.

The clinic will take place Saturday at Smith Dental Care, located at 5400 New Copeland Rd. in Tyler.

