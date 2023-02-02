Tyler residents are dealing with the aftermath of wintry weather.

The city saw ice accumulations of up to half an inch. Ice collected on power lines and trees, triggering thousands of power outages across Smith County.

Utility crews, tree service companies, city parks and recreation employees, and road and bridge crews were stationed throughout the city and county responding to downed lines, limbs, trees and other debris.

Tyler police were also directing traffic at multiple intersections in the city that remained without power Thursday. The city said three traffic signals are without power as of 2 p.m. Two detection cameras for the traffic signal at Troup Highway and Lindbergh Street are not working, which could cause delays at this intersection. Intersections without power or flashing red lights should be treated as all-way stops.

Intersections without traffic signals

West 4th Street and South Chilton Avenue

West Gentry Parkway and East Hillsboro Street

Golden Road and McDonald

Drivers are asked to treat any powerless intersections they may encounter as four-way stops.

As of 1 p.m., at least 31,837 of Oncor's customers in Smith County remained without power. Although the company has no restoration estimate at this time, it said it has crews working 24/7 to restore power.

"Oncor has also secured the support of approximately 1,000 utility workers through mutual assistance partnerships with other Texas utilities and neighboring states. Crews must travel across extremely hazardous and icy road conditions, which may impact response times," Oncor said in a statement.

Oncor cautioned customers that more outages could be possible.

"Additional bands of winter precipitation are expected through Thursday, so new outage events are possible. Resources and personnel are closely monitoring weather conditions and will continue to respond as outages occur," Oncor stated.

Tyler is one of Oncor's most affected areas.

"Storm response resources are activated and responding to outages as quickly and safely as possible, especially in hardest-hit areas near Round Rock and Taylor, Sulphur Springs, and Tyler," Oncor said. "In some of these areas, falling limbs and trees have caused extensive damage to electric infrastructure, requiring various teams of responding personnel and multiple repairs along lines before power can be safely restored."

Oncor said although road conditions are expected to improve throughout the day, customers are encouraged to remain cautious and help keep roadways clear for restoration personnel and other first responders.

Temperatures in Tyler and across the region have climbed above freezing, ending the winter weather threat, according to CBS19 Meteorologist Chandlor Jordan.

"Unfortunately, that doesn't mean we'll dry out anytime soon," Jordan said. "Throughout this afternoon, the bulk of the rain will move into Louisiana, but scattered showers remain possible. Thick cloud cover and passing showers will keep temperatures in the upper-30s."

During the first half of Thursday night, a round of scattered showers will pass through but things will start to dry up after midnight.

By sunrise, residents can expect to wake up to mostly clear skies and cold temperatures hovering around 30 degrees.

Sunshine will return Friday with high temperatures topping out in the low-50s.