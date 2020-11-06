The Tyler Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire at a residential structure on Barnes Street.
Paul Findley, city of Tyler fire marshal, said the firefighters first responded to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. with the structure at 2921 Barnes Street fully involved with flames.
It has not been verified if the house is abandoned or not, he said.
Firefighters are still on scene with a battalion chief, investigator, three engine trucks and a ladder truck, Findley said.
Tyler police are in the area assisting with traffic.