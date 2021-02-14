The City of Tyler Municipal Court has canceled all court hearings during this time. The court will resume regular services on February 16 at 7 a.m.
City of Tyler responds to severe winter weather, urges residents to stay home
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran issued a Disaster Declaration for Smith County on Sunday as severe winter weather continues throughout the day and is expected to last through the end of the week. Residents are advised to be cautious and aware of freezing rain, sleet, snow and bitter windchills with values as low as 10 degrees below zero in some areas.
EMERGENCY SERVICES
Emergency services are available to residents of Tyler, including personnel in the Fire, Police, Streets, Water/Sewer, Traffic and Information Technology departments.
Emergency service capabilities are at full strength and City departments are in frequent communication with each other to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place.
ROADWAYS
Residents are urged to stay home and not travel, as roadways may be hazardous.
The City Streets Department is operating three sanding trucks and has staff working 24/7 to sand the roads to keep them open for first responders and emergency crews.
Priorities for sanding are overpasses, bridges and hospital emergency room entrances.
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for sanding State highways including Broadway, Loop 323, Interstate-20 and Toll 49. Smith County Road and Bridge crews are responsible for County Roads.
Crews are also on standby to clear fallen trees from roadways. Residents are advised to keep their distance from the trucks so the crews can do their jobs safely.
Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free "MyTyler" phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.
Traffic signal outages are also expected due to power outages. Drivers are urged to drive slow and treat an intersection as a four-way stop if the traffic signal is not working.
Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.
UTILITIES
All essential City Services including water and wastewater services will continue to operate at full capacity.
Due to record-breaking electrical demand caused by the extreme cold weather throughout the State, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity use as much as possible Sunday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Residents are asked to implement conservative measures safely and within reason.
Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.
Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.
CITY OFFICES
All City offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.
SOLID WASTE
The City of Tyler Solid Waste residential and commercial collection will not run from Feb. 15 to 18 due to forecasted icy weather.
Solid Waste staff plans to collect Monday and Thursday's residential routes on Friday, Feb. 19.
Tuesday and Friday residential routes will be collected on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Residential crews will be focused on household trash only. Yard waste collection will resume next week.
Curbside recycling collection will not occur this week. Curbside recycling customers will be notified of the revised collection schedule later this week.
Commercial collection will resume on Friday, Feb. 19. Residents should report service emergencies to the Solid Waste office at (903) 531-1388 and leave a detailed voice message with contact information.
The Solid Waste office and recycling center will also be closed until Friday, Feb. 19.
For the latest updates, please download the Tyler Talks Trash App, call (903) 531-1388, check local news channels or the City of Tyler’s website and social media pages.
LIBRARY
The Tyler Public Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.
ROSE GARDEN CENTER
The Tyler Rose Garden Center will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.
PARKS AND RECREATION
The water to the water fountains and bathrooms at all parks and trails has been turned off. Bathrooms will be closed for the duration of the inclement weather.
TYLER POUNDS REGIONAL AIRPORT
The Tyler Pounds Regional airport is closed. All arrivals and departures from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport for Sunday have been canceled. Passengers can visit www.AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check the status of their flights and find the most current American Airlines flight information.
TYLER TRANSIT
Tyler Transit fixed route busses and paratransit services will not run Monday, Feb. 15.
TYLER MUNICIPAL COURT
The Municipal Court has canceled all court hearings during this time. The court will resume regular services on February 16, 2021 at 7:00 a.m.
If you are scheduled to appear in person, please email the court at municrt@tylertexas.com to provide your contact information and be scheduled for a virtual hearing. If you are currently scheduled for a virtual hearing, your remote appearance will be rescheduled. You will receive an update email with the link and instructions for the day of your hearing.
If you have a pending deadline, you may visit our website at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/tylertx/ to obtain options for handling and/or paying your citation(s).
Please monitor the court website for updates on court services.