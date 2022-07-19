Following a recent trend in travel, A Tyler couple has started a travel business that connects discerning travelers with renovated retro motels.
Emily and Andrew Kissel in February started HipLodge, a boutique motel booking service website for travelers throughout the country who want to experience a different kind of stay. The site was started to be a resource in finding curated desirable roadside motels that feature high design at a comparatively affordable price.
Hoteliers are converting run-down motels across the country into destinations full of character, interesting design perspectives and uncommon amenities, according to Emily Kissel.
Kissel said the trend has taken off over the last few years.
“Over the past two years, we’ve been seeing a trend around the revitalization of midcentury motels. One article after another is coming out highlighting hoteliers buying retro motels from the 1950s and 1960s, and then reimagining them into the hottest properties in hospitality today,” she said. “Stylish roadside motels hit on so many positive notes when we consider our lodging options on the road. They are storied, built in the era of the road trip when Route 66 was the place to be. The classic roadside motel is an American icon. Originally built as no-frills, inexpensive lodging for travelers crossing the country, the American motel eventually fell to the wayside as larger hotel brands came onto the scene.”
The motels are being bought up by individuals or groups that have their own stories to share, Kissel said.
"Every traveler who passes through these stylish retro motels joins a community of individuals with miles of stories in their rearview mirror, and a lust for the future journey which has yet to be mapped,” she said.
Kissel said the past two years has shown the importance of connection to other people and to environment when it comes to traveling.
“ Corporate hotel chains just aren’t satisfying that personalized experience we need to fuel our own creativity. Travelers are still hesitant to get on planes, which has really energized the road trip revolution,” she said. “We were looking to find the best of what the road has to offer, which turns out is looking to these renovated motels.”
Kissel explained part of the goal of HipLodge is to make each destination a personal experience .
“With HipLodge, we took a highly critical design eye when selecting the properties we included. Our listings are truly the elite of the motel movement. When designing HipLodge.com, we wanted the stories of these properties to shine through,” she said. “We created a comprehensive listing site where our community of travelers is able to connect with each property, get to know the owners, and hear the history of these properties as they plan their next adventure. That’s what builds connection to a place.”
Kissel said naming the business just fell into place after spending hours searching for available web domains.
“We were reading an article about these hip new lodges popping up and when we first bounced the idea around about starting a niche travel listing site, we just threw out the name HipLodge. Andrew looked it up, and the domain was actually available. So, we purchased it immediately. It was meant to be,” Kissel continued. “We wanted a name that gave a nod to the midcentury era of the properties but didn't want to lock ourselves into the word motel, in case the business grows to feature additional types of lodging in the future.”