The Tyler City Council on Wednesday adopted an ordinance that aims to guide the installation of school speed zones.
While the city had some guidance in place, there were no rules about when to establish a school zone, said Tyler Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams.
“From an engineering perspective, the number one priority for having a school zone is pedestrian safety,” Williams said.
This ordinance is the first phase of looking at school zones, he said.
Tyler ISD has been involved in the process, as well, he said. The district checked existing school zone maps where school zones may not be needed and where they should be added.
Williams said factors considered when considering a speed zone are:
- Protected pedestrian crossing (where stop signs and traffic signals are in use) versus unprotected pedestrian crossing (where there’s a crosswalk but no required stop for vehicles).
- Often a school speed zone will border schools, but this is not required.
- Keep off-campus school zones as compact as possible.
- Should not encourage students to walk in street.
- Make sure signage commands attention.
Tyler schools affected by the ordinance are Alvin V. Anderson Education Complex; Andy Woods Elementary; Bell Elementary; Birdwell Elementary; Clarkston Elementary; Dixie Elementary; Dogan Middle School; Douglas Elementary; Gary Elementary; Griffin Elementary; Hubbard Middle School; Jack Elementary School; Tyler High School; Mattie Jones Elementary; Rice Elementary; Tyler Legacy High; St. Louis Special Education; Stewart Middle School; UT Tyler University Academy; Three Lakes Middle School; and T.K. Gorman Middle and High School.
In other business, council members also approved a contract with C.T Brannon Corp. to complete the design of the Legacy Trail extension project.
Upon the completion, a major tourist attraction and several entertainment and sports venues will be connected, according to the city.
The extension project will be done by building a 12-foot wide reinforced concrete multipurpose trail from Pete Elementary School to connect with Stewart Park, according to the city.
In total, the project is estimated to cost $3,112,428, according to the city. Of this cost, 80% of construction cost will be provided by the Texas Department of Transportation as reimbursement through the Transportation Alternatives Set Aside Program.
All engineering and design costs and 20% of construction costs will be paid for by the city using its half-cent sales tax fund.
And the council also approved a $238,751 contract with National Industrial Maintenance for asphalt crack sealing.