The Tyler City Council has approved an ordinance aimed at preventing child sex offenders from living in certain areas of the city.
Tyler police Detective Rodney Simington said Wednesday that the ordinance “basically makes it unlawful for a sex offender who has a conviction for a child offense to reside within 1,000 feet of child safety zones…”
The zones include areas such as parks, schools, daycare facilities, playgrounds or other areas where children frequently gather, he said.
City officials said the ordinance was inspired by similar moves by other Texas cities in response to a recent law approved by the Legislature allowing residency restrictions.
Simington said 196 registered sex offenders live in Tyler. Of those, 78 convicted of offenses against children younger than 17 live in a child safety zone.
The new ordinance does not and cannot require those offenders to move, however.
“They will be grandfathered (in) because they are already living in their residence,” Simington said. “We can’t make them move to another place.”
However, if the offenders move, they then will be unable to live in a child safety zone, he added.
The ordinance also states that registered sex offenders cannot leave their lights on 4 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 or 31 during trick-or-treating, Simington said.
An interactive map available on the city of Tyler and Tyler Police Department websites tells which addresses fall within a child safety zone.
In other business Wednesday, the council approved the Tyler Fire Department to apply for and accept state grants that collectively total about $46,000.
The fire department plans to use the funds for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regional Response Team, according to the city. Funding also will be used to purchase personal protection equipment.
The EOD team services 14 counties in the East Texas Council of Governments region, according to the city. The team responds to additional areas upon request from local governments or the state.
Other items passed during Wednesday's meeting include:
- Approval of a $100,750 design contract with Halff Associates for creek crossing replacements and sanitary sewer system point repairs.
- Approval of a $292,000 contract with KSA Engineers for the rehabilitation of the West Second Street elevated water storage tank.