The city of Tyler is purchasing furniture, computer networking equipment and wifi equipment for the new Rose Complex Conference Center.
With the complex close to being fully enclosed, Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin said the items needed to be ordered now in order to be here before the scheduled opening in October.
The Tyler City Council approved the purchases at its Wednesday meeting.
The approved items cost a little more than $1 million total, Franklin said. The purchase were worked into the Rose Complex budget as an "allowance" to be brought back to the council after an exact cost is determined.
“The hope for the community is that (the Rose Complex) significantly increases the number of visitors to our community and the economic impact that’ll have on our community,” Franklin said. “One of the things we have been in dire need of is a conference center that's better functioning, that is more modern, so we are excited that we are building a state of the art facility.”
Franklin said when purchasing furniture and equipment, the city looked at “what is going to be durable, what is practical, what will stand the test of time in that facility” and meet all of those standards while still coming in under budget.
Having reliable wifi and cell coverage in conference centers is “extremely important,” Franklin said, adding it is essential to be prepared for large crowds.
Wifi will be available outside along the patio area on the west side of the facility covering all 3.5 acres of the park on the east side and every area inside the building.
Other equipment being purchased will allow for interconnectivity between technology, Franklin said. For example, people in a breakout room will be able to see what is happening in the large conference room.
All of the furniture approved for purchase will be for common spaces as well as tables and chairs that will be needed when the facility is rented out, Franklin said.
As far as complex construction, enclosure should be completed by the end of June or early July, Franklin said. After that, interior work will begin, which is “when you sort of are watching paint dry,” she said.
Large brick pillars are being installed, road work is being finished on the road in front of the Tyler Civic Theater and The Rose Garden Center and the installation of exterior steel is being completed.
Franklin attributed the facility remaining on schedule to the contractors, WRL, and Fitzpatrick Architects having made “a lot of purchases that you usually do later in the event of construction.”
“There are always unexpected challenges with construction, especially during supply chain issues and things, so hopefully by us getting this furniture and other equipment ordered, we’ll be way on track to get that in before the conference center opens,” she said.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner presented the Gold Star Affiliate award from Keep Texas Beautiful to the council and spoke about projects and programs that have been implemented during the past year.
This is the 16th year that Keep Texas Beautiful has recognized Tyler with the award, according to the city.
The council also approved a contract with Garrett & Associates Commercial Construction for Noble E. Young Park renovations and recognized cataloging specialist Elizama Carrazco for 25 years of service to the city.