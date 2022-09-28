The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved about a $2.6 million contract for the replacement of police equipment.
“It was exciting to see the council's support they have for public safety as we talked about putting brand new tasers (and) we talked about putting brand new body cameras on all the public safety employees,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler.
The five-year contract with AXON Enterprise was included in the 2022-23 budget.
Included in the contract are updated in-car cameras that have integrated license plate reader abilities; new body cameras for each officer; unlimited video storage capabilities; upgraded tasers for each officer; and associated software, hardware, services and warranties.
The Tyler Municipal Court personnel also will receive new video equipment and tasers, according to the city, and the Tyler Fire Department will receive new body cameras and tasers.
The new video technology that is part of the AXON Enterprise contract will be linked to a cloud-based system, allowing all data to be in one location, Toler said. This makes it easier to locate information and ensure it gets to courts as required by law.
Video technology allows for officers to capture and protect wreck and crime-scene evidence, according to the city. Having up-to-date technology ensures officers have adequate equipment to document interactions with the community.
The new tasers will be able to be discharged twice if necessary. Right now, if an officer needs to discharge a taser a second time, they have to insert a new cartridge.
“That upgraded technology puts us all on a state-of-the-art platform, and we're looking forward to it,” Toler said.
The current police in-car video system was purchased in 2014 and upgraded in 2017. Officers use two brands of body cameras, one purchased in 2014 and the other in 2018, and tasers are different ages and models, which can lead to training and replacement issues.
In total, Toler said the city will receive 200 tasers and 225 body cameras. Halfway through the contract, an additional 225 body cameras will be received.
The contract with AXON Enterprise also states any damaged equipment will be replaced, Toler said.
An installment payment of about $533,428 will be made in 2022-23, and annual payments of about $517,757 will be made from 2024 to 2027, according to the city.
The council on Wednesday also approved the Tyler Police Department's grant application for $105,250 from the Office of the Governor, Public Safety Office - Criminal Justice Division.
If awarded the grant, the funding would go toward the purchase of bullet-resistant shield equipment for the police department.
“After the recent school shootings, particularly the one that happened in Uvalde, the state of Texas has come forward with some grants to put equipment in the field,” Toler said.
The police department is looking to purchase 25 shields that will be placed in police cars throughout the city.
“(If) we ended up having to ever respond, which hopefully we never will to an active shooter, those are quickly on site and able to be used if we have to use them,” Toler said.