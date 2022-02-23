The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved amendments to a program that offers incentives to encourage infill development in northern Tyler.
The North End Residential Building Incentives Program was adopted in 2013 as part of the Tyler 1st Plan, said Kyle Kingma, city planning director.
Infill development is a process in which vacant or under-used property in urban areas that already are largely developed are used.
The goal was to add 3,000 more rooftops to northern Tyler through the next 20 years and create mixed-income households, Kingma said.
On Wednesday, the council amended the program to include the St. Louis community, which joins the Texas College District and the Butler College District. Since the adoption of the program, 586 homes have been added in the northern part of the city.
Other amendments to the program approved Wednesday include identifying the target areas as "residential improvement areas"; reserving 50% of the funding for nonprofit homebuilders; and requiring all construction permits to be obtained within 90 days of acceptance into the program.
Since the adoption of this program, it has been updated to “capture and tailor the program to smaller geographic areas and capture the infill type of housing that we’re seeing in Tyler,” Kingma said.
Each year, $5,000 is set aside for reimbursements of residential permit fees and $31,435 for a water fund for qualifying projects, Kingma said. This equates to about 10 homes being eligible annually, he added.
So far, $2,000 has been committed this year, Kingma said.
For-profit and nonprofit developers can qualify for this program, he said. However, at least 50% of the funds are reserved for nonprofit developers in order to provide them with more opportunity.
The development of new subdivisions when new streets and other things have to be added are not considered infill development but rather a new development, Kingma added.
According to the city, in order to be eligible for the North End Residential Building Incentives Program:
- Applicants must request to participate in the program before or at the time of the first application;
- Homes must be at least 1,300 square feet of heated and cooled space;
- Must be on a residentially zoned lot limited to single-family, attached or detached zoning districts;
- Must be an infill development and not have any liens or enforcement issues;
- Construction permits must be obtained within 90 days from the date of acceptance into the program; and
- Applicants will have 180 days from the date of receiving the permit to complete and obtain a certificate of occupancy for the property. If not completed within 180 days, or within a granted extension period, previously waived fees will have to be paid.
In other business Wednesday, the council adopted a resolution to support Celebration Tyler, a proposed tax credit housing project, and provide a $500 waiver of development and permit fees.
The Celebration Tyler project, and others that applied for the city's support, have a goal of applying for the 2022 Competitive Tax Credit Program with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
“Their housing tax credit program is one of the primary means of directing private capital toward the development and preservation of affordable rental housing for low-income households,” Kingma said about the department.
The program allows these housing projects to be eligible to offset some of their federal tax liability if they are producing affordable housing, Kingma said. There is no city funding associated, and the tax credits are awarded by the state, he added.
The only thing the city would provide is a $500 waver, which usually is put toward a zone change, Kingma said. This waver is only given if the development is approved for a tax credit and proceeds, he added.
With The city of Tyler’s support, the developer of Celebration Tyler’s application to receive low-income tax credits through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs will be strengthened, Kingma said.
“The allocation of tax credit is a very competitive process,” he said. “Each project receives points for various different items, and one of those is points for resolution of support from the local government.”
All four of the projects submitted for support from the city of Tyler either targeted elderly or workforce housing, Kingma said. Celebrate Tyler would be housing for residents 62 and older.
Celebration Tyler is in District 1 at Cumberland Road and Old Jacksonville Highway and would have a proposed 100 units, Kingma said.
In support of the development, Mayor Don Warren said this particular location backs up to the Legacy Trail, which would provide residents easy access. This would be an added benefit, and “it just seemed like a natural fit,” he said.