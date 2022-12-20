Carter BloodCare is urging residents to resolve to ‘Give for Texans’ in the new year. Several Tyler communities have set dates to begin the efforts in January.
Donating blood makes a lifesaving difference for neighbors in need; in fact, each unit of donated whole blood can help save three lives, according to CarterBloodCare.
“Local patients of all ages are in urgent need of transfusions due to vehicle accidents and massive bleeding injuries, organ transplants and open-heart surgeries, severe trauma, cancer treatments, difficulties during childbirth, anemia, and age-related health issues,” a Carter BloodCare spokesperson said. “The need for blood is nonstop, especially at the beginning of the year. Every two seconds, someone needs a lifesaving transfusion.
As special thanks for giving in January, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a brand-new quarter-zip pullover.
Communities currently hosting January drives are below.
South Tyler Community on Tues., Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Christus Mother Frances Hospital located at 8389 South Broadway.
Walmart Supercenter on Troup Highway on Mon., Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carter BloodCare Bus in the Walmart parking lot located at 5050 Troup Highway.
Grace Community Church - UB on Sun., Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carter BloodCare Bus located in the Grace Community Church – University parking lot located at 3001 University.
For more information, visit the Carter BloodCare website.