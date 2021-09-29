Starting next week, the Tyler Civic Theatre will explore the human conditions of seeking to prove oneself, self-belief and more through the dramatic play, "Proof."
"Proof," a 2000 play by the American playwright David Auburn, tells the story of Catherine, a troubled young woman who has spent years caring for her famous mathematician father Robert.
After his death, she has to deal with her emotions, the return of her estranged sister Claire and a man named Hal (one of her father's former students wanting to look through Robert's mathematical notebooks).
The play won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play. "Proof" stayed on Broadway for over a year and was also adapted into a 2005 movie starring Gwyneth Paltrow.
Tyler Civic's production will premiere at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the theatre at 400 Rose Park Drive in Tyler. The shows will continue through Oct. 10 and run again Oct. 14 through 17.
Tim Mitchiner, founder and executive director of the former Lindale Community Theater, serves as director for the production. He said the play's name references a mathematical proof and a person's desire to prove themself.
In addition to the Lindale theater group, Mitchiner said he served as technical director at Lake Country Playhouse in Mineola. This is his first time on the Tyler Civic stage.
"It’s a great set-up; the people have been wonderful to work with," he said. "I’m very familiar with directing on a stage like this. This is a great space and we’ve got a lot of great support. I think it’s going to be something that the Tyler Civic community and folks just out in Tyler, in general, are really going to enjoy."
He said this play is unique in that it's a drama — something that's not often seen in the Tyler area. He also noted there are only four actors, and for the most part, there are only two on stage at one time.
"There are times when there’s three; there’s never all four. It’s just them, the stage and the beauty of the words and the audience gets to see it through that window," Mitchiner said.
Allison McGee, who plays the lead character Catherine, said she loves how deep the dialogue gets.
"With community theater specifically, it’s kind of hard to find a theater that’s willing to produce work that requires some deeper thinking and more focus on characterization and the character work itself," she said.
McGee likes how her character is a bold woman who takes ownership of her intelligence.
"She’s not sure where it’s going to take her but she is going to claim it whatever it is," McGee said. "She’s bold in her joy, in her love and in her anger. That boldness is something that really inspires me."
McGee, who teaches theater at Cumberland Academy, said she enjoys getting to direct her students in their play while acting in a production herself.
"It’s been a double load, but it’s been nice," McGee said. "Because I direct so much with younger actors, it’s important for me to step on the stage every now and then to keep my hand in."
At the civic theatre, she has directed "Little Women" and "Steel Magnolias."
She encouraged potential audience members to come for a challenge to think critically.
A drama like "Proof" will likely have people reevaluating certain things about themselves and their families, Mitchiner said.
"I think they should be prepared for a different night of theater in Tyler," Mitchiner said. "There will be family tensions. I think most of us are accustomed to that in our own families."
Mitchiner said the civic theatre cast will "knock this (production) out of the theatrical ballpark."
"It reads like great literature. The storyline is so well-structured," he said. "They're certainly going to be engaged in what we’re doing. This is not a throwaway show."
He noted there is some adult language in the show, and he wouldn't recommend young teens and children attend.
Other members of the cast are Roger Pharr as Robert, Kimberlee Martin-Ross as Claire and Asa Johnson as Hal.
Tickets are available for purchase at tylercivictheatre.com or by calling the box office at (903) 592-0561. Visit the website for showtimes.