Tickets for Tyler Civic Theatre Center's production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" are now available for any Thursday through Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon through March 21.
The tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at tylercivictheatre.com. Times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
"Don't miss the Peanuts gang in this musical featuring Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder and, of course, Snoopy," the announcement stated. See all the gang and bring the kids!"
The theater is observing distancing at half capacity and people are encouraged to bring their mask and have fun.
People visit the website or can call the box office at 903-592-0561 to purchase in advance. Tickets are also available at the door. Audience members need a mask, but the actors can be seen and heard well.
Performances are an hour and 15 minutes without an intermission. The theater is located at 400 Rose Park Drive in Tyler.