A not-so-normal production will be staged beginning Thursday at the Tyler Civic Theater.
In “The Play That Goes Wrong,” director Tim Mitchiner said it could just as easily be described as the play where “nothing goes right.”
The comedy is about a community theater group trying to put on the show “A Murder at Haversham Manor,” but everything is going wrong, Mitchiner said.
This theater group is “desperately trying to put on the show, and no matter what they continue to try to put on the show even though there are times they should probably stop,” Mitchiner said.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” originally started as a one-act play at a pub in England and became so popular that a second act was added, Mitchiner said. The show spread through England, was performed on Broadway and is now on a national tour, he added.
“If they don't know the show, they're coming hoping to laugh — that's guaranteed,” Mitchiner said. “Those who do know the show are coming to see if we can do the things they've seen in the professional shows, and I would say we accomplish most of it.”
Mitchiner said he has directed more than 40 shows and has never done one like “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Despite challenges, he said the cast and crew are “great.”
A stage 26-feet long and 16-feet deep was built in the Tyler Civic Theater specifically for this production, Mitchiner said. The stage is where seating used to be in the theater, so rather than having a flat surface, the cast had to adjust to going up levels where seats once were, he said.
Mitchiner added that he does not believe a stage like the one for “The Play That Goes Wrong” has ever been built at the theater.
When the information and scripts for the show are sent, there are no instructions on how to pull off the numerous gags or what props to use. Even the stage manager's script has blank pages he can write on, Mitchiner said.
Everything is “on you, so that's interesting,” he said.
While the shows at the theater are always well done, Mitchiner said with the scale of the set and production, people are going to “see something they are unaccustomed to at Tyler Civic Theater.”
Mitchiner said he and the cast, “Love to see people entertained, and by golly, I believe they're going to be with this.
"It’s a riot from just about the beginning to the end — there are some big surprises in there."
“The Play That Goes Wrong” is set Feb. 17 to March 6. Showings are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets can be purchased at www.tylercivictheatre.com .