The Tyler City Council voted in favor of decreasing the distance property owners have to maintain to keep chickens and other birds in their backyards.
On Wednesday, council members decreased the property setback requirements from 50 to 15 feet from the side and rear property lines through the adoption of an updated ordinance.
"The 50 feet of setback is very restrictive," said Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler. ”We took the opportunity to look at this and establish some new requirements and make it more accessible to a lot more people who want to have access to farm fresh eggs.”
According to the city of Tyler, residents can have up to six fowl regardless of the size of their lot. Fowl owners have to keep their animals in a sufficient structure to prevent escape. A pen or a coop must be at least 15 feet from the side and rear property lines and behind the front yard setback of the property.