Tyler City Council will be holding a last public hearing on redistricting before voting to adopt the current draft illustrative on Wednesday.
Community members are invited to offer their final input on the draft plan before the city council takes a vote at 9 a.m. during the regular city council meeting at City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave.
The redistricting plan is based off of 2020 Census data, which shows that Tyler had uneven growth in its six districts.
Current data shows Tyler has a population of 105,917, making the ideal population for each district 17,653 according to Philip Arnold, with the law firm of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta.
Currently, District 3 is the smallest with a population of 16,223 and District 5 is the largest with a population of 19,243.
With the uneven growth, Tyler has a population deviation of 17% with the current map. According to federal law, the population deviation cannot be above 10%.
The draft illustrative plan for redistricting shows a deviation of 9.06%.
The changes in that map included moving a northern portion of District 2 into District 3; moving a southwest portion of District 4 into District 2; moving a northern portion of District 1 into District 2; moving a portion of District 2 to District 1 (this is a piece of land in the southwest corner of the city that was not contiguous to District 2 and needed to be moved); and moving a northern portion of District 5 to District 4.
To learn more about the redistricting process and view the current and proposed maps visit https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/legal/redistricting
A full agenda of the city council meeting can be found at https://www.cityoftyler.org/home/showpublisheddocument/ 7628/637741447359606690