The Tyler City Council on Wednesday will hold a final public hearing for redistricting. The public is invited to offer input and suggestions on the draft illustrative plans.
The final public hearing will be held at Tyler City Hall, 212 N Bonner Ave., at 9 a.m. during the regular council meeting.
Redistricting occurs every 10 years with the release of the U.S. Census. The 2020 census showed the city had uneven growth through its six districts, so redistricting is required, according to the city.
Current census data shows Tyler’s population is 105,917, meaning the ideal size of each district is 17,653 people, Philip Arnold, with the law firm of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, said at the Oct. 27 city council meeting.
The city has a population deviation of 17% in its current maps. To be in compliance with federal law, the deviation cannot be above 10%.
Census data shows District 3 is the smallest with a population of 16,223 and District 5 is the largest with a population of 19,243. Arnold said the initial goal is to make District 5 smaller and District 3 larger.
The initial map presented by Arnold on Oct. 27 showed a deviation of 9.06%. The initial map is an example of what could be done to balance the population through the city’s districts, but there are many options that could be considered, he said.
The changes in that map included moving a northern portion of District 2 into District 3; moving a southwest portion of District 4 into District 2; moving a northern portion of District 1 into District 2; moving a portion of District 2 to District 1 (this is a piece of land in the southwest corner of the city that was not contiguous to District 2 and needed to be moved); and moving a northern portion of District 5 to District 4.
To learn more about the city’s redistricting process visit https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/legal/redistricting
The public can also view the entire city council agenda at https://www.cityoftyler.org/home/showpublisheddocument/7514