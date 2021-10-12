The Tyler City Council is set to hear a presentation during its 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting about the city's initial redistricting assessment based on 2020 Census data.
The city is working with consultant Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP during the redistricting process .
Redistricting takes place every 10 years to redraw boundaries in compliance with population growth and the “one person one vote” principle, according to information from the city.
The federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 also must also be taken into consideration when redistricting, according to the city. Approximately equal populations are required in each district .
Redistricting criteria will be adopted by the city if the initial assessment shows uneven population growth in some districts. Development of new districting plans and guidelines for public participation would be included in the criteria, according to the city.
The city is working closely with Smith County and Tyler ISD on the process to be sure everything goes smoothly and that there is transparency, according to the city.
Wednesday's presentation will be used to set a schedule for the redistricting process and offer considerations for a new map and public input.
City Council meetings are held on the second floor of City Hall, 212 S. Bonner Ave. Meetings can also be watched virtually on Channel 3 or on the city’s Facebook page.