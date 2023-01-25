Tyler’s City Council kicked off Wednesday’s meeting by recognizing the retirement of Diego Varona, a 4-month-old who served the city proudly for three months.
Diego was a participant in the Infants at Work program with his mother, Amber Rojas-Varona, Main Street director for the City of Tyler.
The Infants at Work program started in 2021 as an initiative to improve the work-life integration for employees by recognizing a parent's and caregiver's responsibility to their job and family.
The program supports city staff with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their babies to work until they are 6 months old.
Additionally, the city council recognized the following employees for their years of service and commitment to the City of Tyler:
- Police Officer John Weaver for 30 years of service
- Police Officer Emerson Jasper for 25 years of service
- Fire Senior Captain Andy King for 25 years of service
- Firefighter Matthew Houk for 25 years of service
The council thanked the recipients for their combined service of 105.5 years.
“We hope you all stick around for another 25 to 30 years,” Mayor Don Warren said. “You are all great examples of young people joining the staff. You enjoy loyalty, you show you enjoy where you work. We are glad you work for the city and we look forward to the future with you all.”