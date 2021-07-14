Tyler City Council approved on Wednesday an agreement to start the second phase of construction of Legacy Trail, adding about two more miles for runners, walkers and bicyclists.
A total of 1.7 miles of a shared-use path (running, walking and biking) and .5 miles of sidewalk will be added.
The additions will span from Peete Elementary, connecting with Stewart Park along the roadway right-of-way and through Winters Park.
City council members gave City Manager Ed Broussard approval to establish an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the construction of the Legacy Trail Project, phase two.
Brannon Corporation will be contracted with the city to assist in the plan development of the Legacy Trail extension project, according to city officials.
In 2019, the city submitted a grant application for Legacy Trail, and now officials can move forward with the construction, Cameron Williams, city traffic engineer said.
“This is a very exciting project to look forward to, to add to the legacy trail and those opportunities for people to get out and hike and ride bikes," Williams said.
The estimated cost of the project is about $3.1 million with 80% provided by TxDOT to cover construction cost as reimbursement through the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program. The city of Tyler received a $2.85 million grant through this program to construct the extension to Legacy Trails.
The city's Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund will cover the remaining 20%, which totals $713,364, for a local funding match.
Downtown Historic District Nomination
The city council also approved to accept a grant that will fund the downtown national historic district nomination.
The Texas Historical Commission's certified local government grant totals $13,600, the city will match that amount locally.
Creating a downtown national historic district is a part of the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan, Tyler’s Historic Preservation Strategic Plan and the Downtown Tyler Strategic Plan, Kyle Kingma, city of Tyler planning manager, said.
The grant that was awarded will pay 50% of eligible expenses related to the district nomination, Kingma said. The nomination for the district will be prepared by HMM Inc.
The nomination increases the availability of investment incentives for properties in the heart of the city, according to officials. All properties that contribute will be able to apply for state and federal tax credit to connect the financial gaps needed for developers to move forward with projects within this area.
May 2022 is the estimated completion date for the project.
T.J. Austin Elementary Sidewalk Extension
Council members approved a $134,317 contract to build sidewalks along North Palace Avenue from Gentry Parkway to West Queen Street and on North Moore Avenue From West Harmony Street to West Franklin Street to C.E Marler and Associates.
Students from T.J Austin Elementary School previously asked for the sidewalks to promote safe travel to and from school, ReNissa Wade, city of Tyler managing director of neighborhood services, streets and airport, said.
The city built two quarter-mile-long sidewalks back in 2020 after the T.J Austin Elementary students brought the idea up in 2015, according to city officials.
During the construction, city officials learned there wasn't a proper easement due to the property being under private ownership, to continue building on the intersection of Franklin and Harmony, she said.
To get the easements, the city had to use eminent domain proceedings to get the easements. Eminent domain is when the government receives the right to use private property for public use.
About 200 feet of the sidewalk is unfinished. As of now, the bid from C.E. Marler has been accepted, and the legal outcome regarding the eminent domain procedures on the property is pending, according to city officials.
The council approved Broussard to enter into four contracts at a cost of $12.6 million to improve the city’s sanitary sewer system.
Other actions
The city council also accepted a bid from Crown Civil Construction for $99,994 to restore 43 utility cuts repaired with asphalt in the city’s brick streets.
These repairs were made to the brick streets in response to wastewater main repairs, according to the city. A backlog of street repairs has caused the street department to be unable to repair and replace the bricks.
The project to repair these brick streets is funded through the city's general fund, street commitment fund, according to the city. This restoration of these roads was named a priority at the 2021 State of the City event.
The four contracts include:
- A contract with SAK Construction, LLC costing $11,972,921 to clean and install about 18,00 linear feet of cast-in-place pipe for a 54-inch gravity sewer outfall line at the Black Fork Creek Outfall sewer
- A contract with Vortex Services costing $97,731.79, allowing the repair of four lift stations and the application of specialty coating in manholes
- A contract with AAA Sanitation, Inc. for $287,855 for the force main and repair valves program
- A contract with C & A Construction, LLC costing $263,678.05 for the construction of four sewer creek crossings consisting of about 900 linear feet of eight-inch PVC sewer pipe and 24-inch ductile iron sewer pipe and steel encasement.