The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved the 2021-22 budget along with a new property tax rate and fee changes.
The $212 million spending plan is a 5% increase from this past year’s budget, which totaled $202 million.
“This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for our residents’ needs: smooth roadways, improved traffic flow, expanded drainage systems, upgraded water and sewer systems and state-of-the-art public safety services,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren. “It rebuilds and enhances public works and public safety as we come out of the pandemic.”
The theme of the budget, "Called to Serve and Protect," can be seen in an increase in public safety personnel and equipment.
The fire department will be adding two firefighter positions, improved personal protective equipment and a new tower truck. About $20.47 million from the general fund will go to the fire department, which is up from $19.42 million this past budget year.
The Tyler Police Department also will be filling two new positions — a digital forensic specialist and homeless coordinator. About $30.3 million is budgeted for the police department, an increase from $28.37 million in 2020-21.
The council also approved a slightly higher 2021-22 tax rate of 26.99 cents per $100 valuation, which is an increase of 1.09 cents.
The tax rate will raise $1.75 million more than this past year's tax rate, which is an increase of 7.54%. Of that amount, $442,570 is tax revenue that will be raised from new property added to the tax rolls.
Some fee increases also are in the budget, including a new total of $19.53 for Solid Waste garbage collection that includes twice-weekly trash pickup. That's a $2.50 increase from 2020-21.
"This rate increase will help ensure that Tyler Solid Waste can continue to fulfill its mission to provide exceptional service that is both economically and environmentally responsible while meeting the needs of our community," said Solid Waste Director Leroy Sparrow.
Go to cityoftyler.org to view the 2021-22 budget in detail.
The council also approved the city manager to enter into an engineering contract with Kimberly-Horn and Associates to design traffic signals and intersection improvements for five highway safety improvement program projects.
The five projects are part of the Texas Department of Transportation 2021 Highway Safety Improvement Program. Improvements in this program include better curb ramps, pedestrian signals and push buttons and improved communication at intersections for better traffic flow.
The program is a federal-aid reimbursement program where some costs are paid for by TxDOT or the city depending on what roadways the projects impact.
The U.S. Department of Transportation provides federal funding for 90% of construction costs, with the city paying the remaining 10%. The city also will pay 100% of the engineering, design and any construction cost overruns for three of the traffic system improvement projects.
Projects that fall under this program include:
- The North Broadway and West 26th Street crosswalks project
- The New Copeland Road signal and crosswalk improvement project
- The West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard signal and crosswalk improvement project
Two signal improvement projects in the city will be 10% funded by TxDOT. The remaining 90% will be paid for with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Projects that fall under this include:
- The South Broadway Avenue and Robert E. Lee Drive signal improvement project
- The Gentry Parkway improvement project
“This is a great opportunity to leverage dollars from the federal and state level to make the city's funds go further,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “We’re projecting about $2.1 million in construction costs coming from the federal government and TxDOT to do these projects.”
The council also approved a rehabilitation contract for Taxiway Alpha at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. The engineering services master agreement with KSA Engineering will cost $205,680.
Officials said the taxiway shows excessive cracking of its asphalt which can lead to foreign object debris and be hazardous to aircraft on the airfield. The taxiway will be reconstructed using Portland Cement Concrete instead of asphalt.
The anticipated start date is summer 2022, and construction should take around five months. The Federal Aviation Administration will cover 90% of the costs with the city of Tyler's half-cent sales tax fund providing a 10% local match.