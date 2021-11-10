The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved nominating Trane Technologies for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program as part of a planned multi-million dollar project.
Trane first opened its Tyler facility in 1956. As of today, “Trane is the largest manufacturing employer in Tyler/Smith County and continues to maintain a strong relationship with the Tyler business community,” according to Felecia Herndon, executive vice president of finance and operations at the Tyler Economic Development Council.
After the collapse of one of its buildings due to Winter Storm Uri, Trane is proposing a $76.7 million investment to construct a 190,000-square-foot building, Herndon said. Along with rebuilding four assembly lines, an additional three would be added as part of the construction.
“The investment will allow for improved internal and external material flow and improve labor productivity,” she said.
Trane is committed to retaining the existing 400 jobs that were assigned to the destroyed building while also creating 387 spin-off-jobs during a 10-year period, Herndon said.
Trane has made significant investments in Tyler and brought many workers into the city, Mayor Don Warren said.
“Thank you for your continued investment in Tyler and believing in Tyler and staying in Tyler,” Warren said. “We know you have choices, and we’re just glad you stay here and continue to grow.”
Approval for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program through the Texas Economic Development Bank would result in Tyler and Smith County seeing an estimated $1.6 million net benefit (after tax abatements) from Trane's project, according to the city.
The Texas Enterprise Zone Program is a tool to help with economic development in which designated projects can apply for state sales and use tax refunds on qualified expenditures, according to the city.
Qualified expenditures include building materials, machinery and equipment, electricity, gas and tangible property purchased and used in the course of business and taxable services.
The amount of capital investment and jobs created at the qualified business is related to determining the amount and level of refunds, according to the city.
To qualify for the project, a business must meet the following requirements, according to the city:
- Communities may nominate projects, for a designation period up to five years, non-inclusive of a 90-day window prior to the application deadline. Employment and capital investment commitments must be incurred and met within this timeframe.
- Projects may be physically in or outside of an Enterprise Zone. If located within a zone, the company commits that 25% of its new employees will meet economically disadvantaged or enterprise zone residency requirements. If outside of a zone, the company commits that 35% of its new employees will meet economically disadvantaged or enterprise zone residency requirements.
- Under limited statutory provisions, an enterprise project designation may be granted for job retention.