Tyler Mayor Don Warren and city councilmembers gave a large round of applause Wednesday morning after taking a significant step in the construction of a long-awaited new conference center and park, where Harvey Convention currently stands.
The Tyler City Council awarded a $27.98 million construction contract to WRL General Contractors, LLC for the Tyler Rose Complex, a project that has been in the planning process for about five years.
Fitzpatrick Architects created the design for the Rose Complex, which includes Harvey Convention Center, the Rose Garden Center, East Texas State Fairgrounds, the old Mayfair building and the surrounding areas.
The new conference center will have over 60,000 square feet of meeting space, and be built toward the middle of the complex south of Harvey Convention Center's current location. A 3.3-acre park and event lawn is planned for the complex's front to serve as an inviting entrance.
The first phase of the plan is expected to start this summer with the demolition of Harvey Convention Center. The complex is expected to be completed for the Texas Rose Festival season in October 2022.
Warren said it's exciting to see the project come to fruition after several years of planning.
"I love to dream and see things come true, and this has been a dream not only for me but mayors in the past and council members in the past," Warren said. "To see this coming true is like a fairy tale. It almost makes you feel childish to see it come together. It’s something for us to be proud of."
The first step for the complex began in September 2016 with a master plan, including a 28-member steering committee, to create ideas for the complex. In a 2019 news conference, former Mayor Martin Heines and former Mayors Kevin Eltife, Joey Seeber and Barbara Bass unveiled plans for the complex.
"The existing convention center it’s old, it’s run down. It’s extremely not efficient for conference space. There’s nothing about it that works well. Now with this new conference center, it’s got breakout rooms that work great," Warren said. "When people come by and see the new Rose Complex, they're gonna drive by and say, ‘wow.’"
City of Tyler Managing Director Stephanie Franklin said the development is amazing for the community and she's looking forward to breaking ground soon.
“Today is a monumental day for the City of Tyler,” said Managing Director Stephanie Franklin. “The Rose Complex will give our crown jewel, the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden, a much-needed facelift. It will increase economic vitality and it will have a great impact on our economy after COVID-19."
Brandy Ziegler, architect and partner at Fitzpatrick Architects, shared some of the details regarding new amenities that the project will bring, such as a unified campus design, wi-fi, electrical and food truck connections at the park, a shaded tree grove park and a porch connection from the new conference center to the Tyler Rose Museum building.
Ziegler said in her presentation there will be a rose medallion design at the center of the park for events, branding and photos. Through the renovation, she said both the Tyler Civic Theatre Center and Rose Museum will have designated parking spots.
Warren said his favorite part of the development is the park and all of its potential different functions, such as weddings and family strolls.
"My biggest excitement is the fact that it’s happening and it’s what we need. I’m ready to shovel dirt," he said.
After the presentation, Ziegler said it's great to visualize and walk through the conference center plans virtually.
Fitzpatrick Architects has been heavily involved in downtown Tyler revitalization projects over the years, and Ziegler said the new complex is a part of that revitalization puzzle.
"It’s one and a half miles west of our downtown corridor connected to Front Street, and so to be able to put that into motion we know that … it’s a pillar in that revitalization process," Ziegler said. "Being able to advocate for that and know that it is really going to change our core and ultimately change our economic vitality down here - it’s a huge stride for our firm and company and it's what keeps us going."
Roses and other symbolic elements will be built throughout the complex's interior and exterior, Ziegler said.
"We wanted to make a civic statement for Tyler and look like a civic building, one that evokes a civic pride when you show up at this building and for tourists to come," she said. "We wanted to make sure our rose brand and who we are is designed in the building."
Warren said the new complex will help bring people to Tyler to shop, eat and stay at local hotel rooms.
"Downtown has so much going on. There are going to be people at the Rose Complex coming downtown eating lunch, eating dinner, going to Liberty (Hall)," Warren said. "It’s just going to be really exciting for the whole area. It’s bringing the whole community together."
Keidric Trimble, city of Tyler chief financial officer, said the upcoming conference center will be great for the Tyler economy.
"We’re going to see increased events in town and we expected hotel tax revenues to go up," Trimble said. "We’re trying to revitalize our downtown area. We’re really just trying to give Tyler a facelift, and in the process of that we’re going to make our economy better."
The project will be funded through hotel occupancy tax funds, bonds, cash payments, private donations and the Half-Cent Sales Tax funds.
Trimble said hotel occupancy tax monies have bounced back following a downturn during the pandemic.
"We did see a decline during the initial part of the pandemic, but as we ended last fiscal year we started to come out of that and definitely as we began this calendar year we saw a recovery," he said. "So we’re very happy to see the economy recovering. It seems that people are out and about, and I’m sure people are being cautious but they’re still living their lives."