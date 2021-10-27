Tyler City Council members on Wednesday got a look at the first draft of a redistricting map and discussed proposed boundaries.
Data from the 2020 census showed the city had uneven growth through its six districts, and new maps are required, according to the city.
Tyler’s population is 105,917, meaning the ideal size of each district is 17,653 people, according to Philip Arnold with the law firm of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta.
The city has a population deviation of 17% in its current maps. To be in compliance with federal law, the deviation cannot be above 10%.
District 3 is the smallest with a population of 16,223 people, while District 5 is the largest with 19,243. Arnold said the initial goal when creating the first map was to make District 5 smaller and District 3 larger.
It is important to remember that, “This is just a way. There are a lot of ways to redraw the districts,” he said.
The initial map presented Tuesday by Arnold showed a deviation of 9.06%.
The changes in that map included moving a northern portion of District 2 into District 3; moving a southwest portion of District 4 into District 2; moving a northern portion of District 1 into District 2; moving a portion of District 2 to District 1 (this is a piece of land in the southwest corner of the city that was not contiguous to District 2 and needed to be moved); and moving a northern portion of District 5 to District 4.
The city also adopted criteria for redistricting that includes maintaining communities of interest and neighborhoods; using whole voting precincts if possible; basing a plan on existing districts; adopting districts of relatively equal size (population); drawing contiguous and compact districts; keeping existing incumbents in their district; and narrowly tailoring a plan to comply with federal law.
The public also is allowed to submit redistricting plans that follow these criteria for consideration. Plans submitted by residents should be submitted in writing and be legible; show total population and voting population for minorities in each district; and should redistrict the entire city.
Also, comments from the public should be submitted in writing and be legible. Residents submitting comments should identify themselves by name and address. Comments or proposed plans should be submitted to the council by the close of the public hearing.
Remaining dates for public participation include:
- 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3: Public comment session at Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.
- 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4: Public comment session at Tyler police south station, 574 W. Cumberland Road
- 9 a.m. Nov. 10: Public hearing on draft districting plan options during Tyler City Council meeting, 212 N. Bonner St.
- 9 a.m. Dec. 8: Adoption of final districting plan during Tyler City Council meeting, 212 N. Bonner St.
Information about the redistricting process, maps and maps under consideration can be found at www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/legal/redistricting .