A convenience store’s request for a special use permit to sell beer and wine under the proximity of an elementary school was denied by Tyler City Council on Wednesday.
In accordance with Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), a license to sell wine and beer requires a business to not be within 300 feet of the property line of any public or private school, church and/or public hospital, as well as daycare centers or childcare facilities.
However, cities have the ability to grant special permits based on distance variance.
The Planning and Zoning Commission denied the permit based on its proximity to a church.
Super Diamond Eagle, Inc., a corporation with franchises of several gas stations and convenience stores, had hoped to appeal to the city council to reduce the required 300 feet distance separation from the property line of Bell Elementary School to the property line of the store to 290 feet.
Mayor Don Warren recalled several cases of businesses selling alcohol near schools that had been approved in the past, including Torchy’s across from Tyler Legacy High School.
“I can think of one example after another where we’ve given people the right to sell beer and wine, and given them the ability to have a business model," Warren said.
“Personally,” Warren continued, “I’d hate to take that right away because of 10 feet when we have given people that right in the past. We have set a precedent of having some tolerance.”
The agenda item spurred much conversation in the city council chambers Wednesday morning.
“I know it’s only the one elementary school in question, and I understand we’re talking about 10 feet,” said Councilman Brad Curtis. “But the ordinance does have a number and that number is 300.”
The council voted 5-1 to not approve the special use permit.
Council approves annual seal coat contract
The council voted to approve a $559,148.55 contract with L. S. Equipment Co. Inc for the 2023 seal coat project.
Based on the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the city's streets, the seal coat project will include 12.58 lane miles of work on eight city streets.
"Sealcoating preserves asphalt and extends the life of our streets," said City Engineer Darin Jennings.
Seal coat involves placing a layer of asphalt oil and a coarse aggregate layer.
"The coating protects the asphalt from UV rays and sunlight that deteriorate the street's surface,” Jennings said.
This project is funded through the General Fund, and construction is expected to begin in June 2023 and be completed by August 2023.
Tyler Area MPO to build railroad database, prioritize crossing improvements
Partnering up with HDR Engineering, Inc., the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will develop a railroad crossing analysis and inventory for each rail line in Smith County.
Any contracts over $50,000 must be approved and authorized by the city council.
Since the city serves as the fiscal agent for the MPO, the MPO follows the City of Tyler's financial procedures as the city serves.
The analysis will establish an inventory of Smith County rail network and build a database of activity levels of each rail line. Each street intersection with a rail line will also be analyzed to create a priority list for improvements.
Lastly, the project will prepare standard operating procedures for the local governments to use as a guide for engaging the railroad in their planning and maintenance efforts.
The approved FY 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) for the MPO provides for a consultant to develop a Railroad Inventory and Analysis.
The City will pay the upfront costs for the study but will be 100 percent reimbursed for the $150,000 through the MPO's grant.
Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades to begin in 2024
More upgrades are coming to the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant as Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve a $1,745,800 engineering services contract with KSA Engineers, Inc., for the design of the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant Aeration Basin and Final Clarifier Improvements project.
"This project will replace and rehabilitate key components used to biologically treat and remove suspended solids in wastewater before it is released back into the environment," said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E. "Wastewater treatment is crucial to protecting the environment."
Since its build in 1955, the wastewater treatment plant has been vital to public health and clean water in Tyler and the surrounding area; however, it has an aging system that needs rehabilitation.
The improvements project includes the rehabilitation of two aeration basins, two final clarifiers, a return activated sludge pump station, digested sludge pump station, the construction of a new electrical building, and associated electrical and controls improvements.
Construction is estimated to begin in March 2024 and be completed around March 2026.
The project is funded through utility bonds.
Two babies retire from city
Also on Wednesday, the Tyler City Council recognized two Infants at Work participants for their program participation. They represent eight months of service with the City of Tyler.
Lucca Gary, Infants at Work - GIS, four months
Alyssa Tidwell, Infants at Work - Water, four months (Not pictured to respect the family's wishes.)