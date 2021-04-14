The Tyler City Council awarded a $1.3 million contract Wednesday to reconstruct streets that have deteriorated over the years, leading to sunken areas and significant cracking.
Councilmembers approved the construction contract with Leland Bradlee Construction, Inc. for the Melinda, Donna and Mirabeau Street Reconstruction Project.
The project will reconstruct Melinda Lane and Donna Drive south of West Elm Street, where the current roadways have pavement and curb failures.
Lisa Crossman, city engineer, said the Melinda Lane and Donna Drive are both residential streets that have significant base issues, which caused the streets to crumble from the bottom up.
"If you were to go and travel on either of those streets, you would see quite a bit of settling, especially along the edge of the street where the curb and gutter meets the asphalt pavement," Crossman said. "There are large sunken areas on the streets; the streets have a lot of cracking. We really have no other choice than to just completely reconstruct the street and give them a brand-new street."
She said the age of the streets is the main cause of deterioration for Melinda and Donna streets.
In addition to the street reconstruction, stormwater infrastructure including new underdrains will be added to eliminate water from saturating the material beneath the pavement. About 2,000 linear feet of water mains will be replaced for the project along with new fire hydrants, according to the city.
Mirabeau Drive has similar issues of deterioration to the other two streets, but the cause is connected to a groundwater problem causing pavement failures on Mirabeau Drive from Canal Street to the cul-de-sac.
"So the groundwater is causing an issue with the base, and so that's caused sinkholes and issues that can't be fixed with an overlay," Crossman said.
City crews will be installing a groundwater collection system to solve the groundwater issue at Mirabeau.
Construction for the three streets is expected to begin in June with projected completion in March next year, according to the city of Tyler. The initiative was funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.
In other action, the council approved two engineering contracts to complete drainage studies for Black Fork Creek at Gentry Parkway and the headwaters of Willow Creek.
The contracts were awarded to Halff Associates, and the studies will be funded partially through a Texas Water Development Board grant.
Early applications to the TWDB for a grant under the Flood Infrastructure Fund program were approved in October last year. Funding for the studies was approved on March 10 this year.
The headwaters of Willow Creek study will look at the storm drain system in the area west of South Palace Avenue between Erwin Street and Noonday Road.
A grant from the TWDB’s Flood Infrastructure Fund program will provide 35% or $56,000 of the $160,000 project. The remaining $104,000 will come from the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.
Crossman said the Willow Creek area has seen some generalized flooding in the streets.
The Black Fork Creek study will give the city of Tyler a detailed analysis of the drainage along Gentry Parkway and the bridge at the Black Fork Creek crossing. The grant will fund 35% or $28,000 of the $80,000 study. The remaining $52,000 will come out of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.
Crossman said the Gentry area has roadway flooding issues, such as at least a foot or more of flooding at that crossing.
"Those are just known areas where we've had issues with flooding," Crossman said. "We had the opportunity to get some grant funding. So we thought it would be a good idea to get some drainage studies going so we could develop some mitigation initiatives."
The studies will establish flooding limits and develop mitigation measures. The work includes data collection, surveying the area, developing a 2-D hydraulic model, updating the geographic information system database and giving the city a final report.