The Tyler City Council on Wednesday voted in favor of updating city security cameras to centralize the equipment and improve safety.
Benny Yazdanpanahi, Tyler chief information officer, explained that these cameras are essential for monitoring city buildings.
“These are just security cameras around the city that are monitoring our buildings,” Yazdanpanahi said. “Not security cameras for the public.”
Yazdanpanahi said currently there are 21 security cameras around the city. Centralizing these cameras and upgrading them will help improve security and save money.
“It is best to have one centralization so we can update all the Microsoft patches and the camera patches, and maintain all the security for the city,” Yazdanpanahi said. “When we consolidate it’s easier to maintain security, and it is also cost saving.”
The cost for updating the cameras could have been over $167,600, but by centralizing them, the cost will be $75,933.05.
The city's Information Technology department was not really involved in the past, but with cyber attacks being more common today, the department got involved to centralize the cameras. This will allow them to have more security methods in place, Yazdanpanahi said.
Kyle Kingma, planning director for the city of Tyler, requested the council approve the voluntary annexation of approximately 5.16 acres of land and the adjacent right-of-way located at the intersection of Highway 64 East and County Road 219.
“The request is to annex the property into the city limits to allow for the extension of the alcohol ordinance to the property,” Kingma said. “The property is currently developed with a cafe and convenient store who would like to be in the city to be able to sell alcohol, beer and wine to go, for off-premise consumption.”
Upon approval of the annexation, Tyler City Council also approved the sale of beer and wine for off-premises consumption at this location.
ReNisa Wade, managing director for the city of Tyler, requested approval of two contracts related to selecting an interim city engineering services following the departure of the previous Tyler City Engineer Lisa Crossman.
The council approved funds totaling $150,000, split equally between the Engineering Department and Half Cent Sales Tax Fund, for the professional services contract with HDR for interim city engineering services.
“The candidate that we have chosen is Jacob Walker (from HDR),” Wade said.
Wade said Walker does interim engineering work for other cities in Texas and had a lot of experience with municipal government.
“I’m real excited that HDR has this opportunity,” Walker said. “We are a large engineering firm with a hyperlocal presence.”
Walker said they have relocated to Bullard with the intention of working in Tyler and hopefully becoming a local firm.
The council approved Wade's second request for funds toward professional services contract with Davis Dickson for interim engineering services and project management of the Half Cent Sales Tax Program.
These funds total $52,000 and will come from the Half Cent Sales Tax Fund.