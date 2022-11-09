The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved replacing a deteriorating traffic signal located near Caldwell Zoo.
The traffic signal located at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard will be designed by Kimberly-Horn & Associates. The total cost is $66,900.
The project will include installing a new traffic signal cabinet, traffic signal poles, underground conduit, cabling, pedestrian signals, curb ramps, and pavement markings.
The current signal was put in place around 1968, putting it past its lifespan, said city Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. When looking at the signal today, there are rust holes on the existing mast arms.
“Design life for typical traffic signals is 20 to 25 years, so this is well past its design life,” Williams said.
Before putting a new signal in place, there will be about six months of design and another year to get things constructed, he said.
Since it will take some time to replace the signal, Williams said for the time being he would like to look into temporary fixes to ensure if there is high wind or other circumstances, that the signal will not fall. This is also included in the contract.
This project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.
The council also approved a contract with Fritcher Construction Services totaling about $1.3 million to replace the street, infrastructure and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street. Both the storm sewer and pavement have deteriorated in multiple areas here.
The South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street Paving and Drainage Improvements project includes the removal and replacement of all storm sewer pipes, sanitary sewer lines, water lines, most sidewalks, and the damaged curb and gutter, according to the city.
“We coordinated the sanitary sewer system work in conjunction with the Consent Decree work that has been going on throughout the City,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings. “Completion of this project will stabilize the subgrade and base material of the streets, and provide a new asphalt pavement surface. The new storm sewer will prevent future damage to the streets and private property in the area.”
The paving in this area has failed due to the bad clay pipe storm sewer system, causing holes in the pavement, Jennings said. The failed storm sewer pipes have led to the sandy soil under the brick pavement to wash out “considerably.”
Jennings said the idea is to remove all of the bricks in the area and replace them with asphalt paving. The bricks will be salvaged and used to replace and repair other brick streets.
The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.
It was also approved during the council meeting to execute a construct totaling $ 584,328 with Paragon Construction & Associates for the renovations to P.T. Cole Park.
It was approved in September to begin designing and preparing plans for the park on South Vine Avenue. The city aims to update restrooms, put in a sprayground, add sidewalks, replace the pavilion, replace the playground and renovate the basketball court, she said.