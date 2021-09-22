In a 4-2 vote Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved a program that will give incentives, such as money or days off, for employees who choose to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Vaccination: Medical Insurance Premium Rebate Program is a tool to help stop the pandemic and give back to city employees who worked through it, said Regina Moss, Tyler director of organizational development.
Eligible employees who show proof of vaccination can receive up to $730 if they are enrolled with the city's medical insurance plan. Those enrolled on an outside plan can receive up to $500.
Moss added that this program is completely voluntary, but employees are encouraged to participate.
“It's voluntary. If you want to do it, do it. If you don't want to do it, don't do it,” Tyler Mayor Don Warren said. “So if people are thinking that we’re infringing on people's rights, it's a choice and it's a choice people can freely make. I encourage them to make whatever decision they want.”
One way the city will encourage participation is through additional leave: called to service days, she said.
Moss said the city wants employees to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. So the sooner the employee is vaccinated, the more days they can receive.
Those vaccinated by Sept. 30 will receive three additional days of leave, if vaccinated by Oct. 22 will receive two additional days and by Nov. 5 will receive one additional day.
The entire process will be confidential, Moss said. All data for eligibility will be collected through the health first portal, keeping information on those who do and do not participate private.
The disbursement of funds to eligible employees is anticipated for the second week in December, but no later than Dec. 31. The deadline for enrollment is Nov. 15.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will go toward covering the cost of the COVID-19 Vaccination: Medical Insurance Premium Rebate Program.