The Tyler City Council has approved an engineering contract to design a traffic signal at the intersection of Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road.
The contract with Yvonne Newman Engineering of Tyler costs about $44,668.
City Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams said during Wednesday’s council meeting that this area has grown, increasing traffic. The area also has horizontal and vertical curves, making road visibility more difficult.
When considering adding a traffic signal in locations such as this intersection, the city goes through a process called “traffic signal warrants,” which is essentially a threshold to justify if a signal is needed, Williams said. Things such as the volume of traffic and crash history are considered.
The study to determine the need for a traffic signal at the intersection of Grande and Old Noonday was done at the end of 2020, he said.
Between 2019 and 2020, the intersection had eight wrecks each year. Those crashes could have been prevented if a traffic signal was in place, Williams said.
There is only a flashing yellow light at Grande and Old Noonday to warn motorists of the upcoming intersection. In the past, this area likely had lower traffic flow, making the flashing signal effective, but more needs to be done now to improve safety, Williams said.
The addition of a signal “will actually start controlling traffic from the standpoint of stopping people on Grande and giving people a green light on Old Noonday in order to make a movement and turn onto Grande,” Williams said.
He said it will take six to seven months to design the traffic signal before the project is put out for bid for construction. It could take a year-and-a-half before a signal is installed at the intersection.
The council on Wednesday also approved a contract with Gracon Construction totaling about $3.6 million for chlorination and dichlorination improvement projects at the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Improvements to the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant include:
- Rehabilitation and improvements to chlorination/dichlorination building
- Installation of a chlorine and sulfur dioxide scrubber
- Replacement and upgrades to chlorination and sulfur dioxide chemical feed equipment replacement and upgrades to the electrical and control components of the chlorination and dichlorination system
Improvements to the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant include:
- Replacement and upgrades to the chlorination and sulfur dioxide feed equipment
- Replacement and upgrades to the electrical and control components of the chlorination and dichlorination systems
An engineering contract with KSA Engineering for $3.3 million also was approved for Group 5 remedial work, which is part of sewer rehabilitation projects within Tyler that must be done in compliance with an agreement between the city, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to rehabilitate the city’s sewer system.
Group 5 work includes the design of 428 manholes, 59,000 linear feet of gravity main remediation and 640 point repairs.
A total of 10 groups must be completed as part of the sewer rehabilitation agreement.
Also during Wednesday’s council meeting, the city was awarded the Tree City USA Growth Award for the 13th consecutive year.
The award is presented by the Arbor Day Foundation to participating Tree City USA communities that “go above and beyond and demonstrate higher levels of tree care and community engagement,” said Urban Forrester/Arborist Madeline Burton.
To receive the award, a city must meet certain standards, including:
- Maintaining a tree board or department
- Having a community tree ordinance
- Spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry
- Celebrating Arbor Day
“Tyler should be proud to receive this recognition, as it shows the city’s dedication to protect and contribute to the invaluable resource that is our urban forest,” Burton said.