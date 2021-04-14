The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a temporary right-of-way agreement with Don Juan on the Square for a long-term outdoor seating area.
A pilot program the Main Street Department initiated in the fall of 2020 led to the agreement. The goal was to look for seating alternatives in light of COVID-19-related capacity limit restrictions, according to the city of Tyler.
The city said during a two-month period, the restaurant's outdoor seating area received great feedback and inquiries about how long the seating would stay.
"With this right-of-way agreement, we hope to further spur interest from other downtown businesses to continue the vigorous efforts of revitalizing downtown," said Main Street Director Amber Varona.
The city of Tyler statement said outdoor seating not only helps the community during a pandemic, but it also creates a more inviting downtown area.
"I love to see downtown so busy and alive even on a Tuesday," Mayor Don Warren said. "I think this agreement will continue the momentum we are currently seeing."
Representatives for Don Juan on the Square said they plan to have outdoor seating open for customers by fall.
Downtown businesses interested in pursuing more outdoor seating can contact the Main Street Department for information.