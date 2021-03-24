Eleven affordable homes will soon be available to families on the north side of Tyler.
On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council gave City Manager Ed Broussard approval to award McAlpine Homes the contract to build the homes in Hidden Palace, an affordable housing subdivision located on Queen Street and Palace Avenue.
The contract was paid for from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program — HOME funds, which includes materials, equipment, superintendence and labor. The total cannot exceed $ 1,114,951.75.
The 11 homes will be built in two phases with six constructed during Phase I and the remaining five homes built while the Phase I houses are sold to local residents. The completion date has not been determined yet.
These homes will be sold to low-moderate income families as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Josh McAlpine, of McAlpine Homes in Whitehouse, described the homes as a pocket community.
“It's kind of taking off a little bit, not real big, but it's starting to take off and we found it and we fell in love with it,” he said.
The craftsman style homes will be about 1,300 square feet with carport and each will cost about $168,000. The homes will feature vinyl flooring, quartz countertops, a kitchen island, farmhouse sinks, a desk space and a water-room with a shower and freestanding bathtubs in the master bathroom.
His wife, Anne McAlpine, said she and her husband intend to build homes people can live in for 15 years or more.
“Basically what we wanted to provide is someone's dream home that they may not be able to get any other way,” she said. “We wanted to provide the best for the price.”
She added that they “strive for excellence” and “hope everyone is thrilled with this project in the end.”
Hidden Palace's infrastructure was completed last December when streets, water and wastewater lines were installed. The neighborhood will have a shared green space and a homeowners association.
The city of Tyler said its goal of adding 3,000 mixed-income households to the north side of the city and downtown in the next 20 years began in 2013. Hidden Palace is a part of the city’s Northend Revitalization area.
Mayor Don Warren shared his excitement for the new housing development during the council meeting.
"I think this project that if we're going to do something in north Tyler that's going to be contagious that you really want to build 3,000 rooftops — you've really got to have something like this to jumpstart something that may not have already been jump started,” Warren said. “So I like the project."
City of Tyler Managing Director ReNissa Wade said the development from the McAlpines is something that was needed and it will instill a sense of pride for Tyler.
“We often hear that one side of town gets more amenities than the other. We acquired the property decades ago. We put in brand new streets. We've put in brand new infrastructure as far as water and sewer and we have prepared the land to start building,” Wade said. “We’re in a very good position to see something within the next six to eight months when you will see houses and families out and about in the neighborhood.”
As of 2020, about 586 homes have been added since the adoption of the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan in 2007, according to the city.
The city of Tyler plans to partner the sale of the homes with its first-time homebuyers program and local realtors. According to the city’s website, the program assists eligible homebuyers on a need basis in down payment and closing costs assistance.
HUD's HOME Investment Partnerships Program gives grants to states and localities that communities use (sometimes working with local nonprofit groups) to fund building, buying, and rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.