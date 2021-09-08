The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a contract with Insituform Technologies for sanitary sewer system rehabilitation costing about $18.6 million to clean and install pipe liners.
This was approved as a part of the consent decree, which says Tyler Water Utilities is required to implement a capacity, management, operation and maintenance program.
This program provides a framework to perform a comprehensive review of the wastewater collection system and enhance current operation and maintenance.
In 2017, the city entered into this consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency. This was done to address the aging wastewater collection system and discharges coming from these.
The project will consist of cleaning and installing cast-in-place pipe liners to existing pipes on the west and north sides of the city in sewer basins four, 10, 11 and 12.
By lining pipes with cast-in-place pipe, also abbreviated as CIPP, crews are able to repair existing sewer lines with little to no digging. The process of adding cast-in-place pipe happens by adding a resin-saturated felt tube that will harden into a strong liner inside of the existing pipe.
This process is very successful and less expensive than the traditional open-cut replacement method, according to the city of Tyler.
The project planned will include cleaning and installing about:
- 16,200 feet of cast-in-place pipe liner of 42-inch gravity sewer outline
- 809 feet of CIPP liner for 36-inch gravity sewer line,
- 8,444feet of CIPP liner for 30-inch gravity sewer line
- 8,006 feet of CIPP liner for 24-inch gravity sewer line
- Manhole repairs
- Bypass pumping
- Access roads
- Clearing
- Revegetation