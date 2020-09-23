Through an update to a building incentives program, more developers in the northern part of Tyler will have an easier pathway to building affordable housing.
On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved an amendment to the North End Residential Building Incentive Program that reduces the size requirements for new home eligibility from 1,600 to 1,300 square feet.
Under the North End Residential Building Incentive Program, which was established in 2013, developers who meet program requirements can have building permits, platting and zoning fees, water and sewer taps and water meter activation fees reimbursed or waived.
Managing Director Heather Nick said the recent eligibility requirement change is the third evolution of the program, which covers the Texas College District and Butler College-Duckenfield District in north Tyler.
Between 2013 and 2018, 83 households met the eligibility requirements, which stated a new home had to be less than 1,600 square feet. Over that time period, the city of Tyler was able to provide over $30,000 in building waivers and zoning and platting reimbursements for 73 of the eligible households in the north end of Tyler. A total of $60,209 in water and sewer taps was also waived because of the program, according to the city of Tyler.
But in 2018, the program added caps on the reimbursable funds for qualifying projects, and revised the building size requirements, stating that a new home had to be at least 1,600 square feet in order to qualify.
Since 2018, none of the 58 permitted projects in the area qualified because the average size of a new house is 1,348 square feet, the city said in a news release.
“At the end of the day, it helps with the bottom line and gets those affordable homes in the district,” Nick said. “We’ve seen builders that have been able to take of these incentives and get affordable housing there.”
As a part of the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan, the city is aiming to add 3,000 mixed-income households to the north side of the city and downtown by 2027, Nick said.
Councilwoman Shirley McKellar, who serves District 3 of the city, and Councilman Broderick McGee, who serves District 2 of the city, represent the portion of Tyler that can apply for the North End program.
McKellar said she met with six Black builders ahead of the council’s Wednesday meeting. They shared with her that they had trouble building a home that was at least 1,600 square feet, but said they would be able to build 1,300 square feet.
She let them know the council might be in favor of the change.
“I’m really excited about letting them know for sure now,” McKellar said.
She said the Texas College area is looking good, but the northern section of Tyler still needs to reach the 3,000 homes goal.
The change in program requirements will be great for the community, McKellar added.
“Affordable housing is very important to me and my district and, of course, commercial businesses,” she said.
McKellar said residents of north Tyler are also in need of commercial development because there’s not a supermarket or restaurant they can go to without having to travel.
McGee said he also met with developers about the change ahead of the council meeting, and they were excited to hear the news of its approval.
“I think reducing (requirements) from 1,600 to 1,300 that is hopefully going to spur that development,” he said.
Those interested in the program should contact the city of Tyler’s Planning Department at (903) 531-1175.
In other action, the city council made a decision to move forward with the T.J. Austin Elementary School sidewalk project. The project came about because a group of students wrote to Mayor Martin Heines requesting a safer route to school in their neighborhood.
Construction began in 2019, but came to a halt due to a vacant, undeveloped property at 1130 West Franklin Street.
The city has worked to obtain an easement of the vacant property, and although they did find a remaining heir to the deceased property owner, she elected not to sign over the property.
In order to complete the remaining 178 feet of the project, the city will thus have to enter eminent domain proceedings, said LouAnn Campbell, city of Tyler public information officer for public works and utilities.
It is unknown how long the court proceedings could take, Campbell said, though the city anticipates the sidewalk could be complete by the end of the school year.
The sidewalk improvements are funded through the city’s Neighborhood Services Department, which receives money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development community development grants.
“This was a good thing for us to get involved with, especially with community development funding,” she said.
Council members also approved a contract with Gardner Telecommunications, LLC, in an amount not to exceed $1,978,796.61 for the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport’s security and fencing project.
The airport received over $1 million in federal funding for security enhancements from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
Davis Dickson, airport manager, said in an earlier interview that the funding will go toward updating the roughly 20-year-old security fencing and certain automated gates.
The project will also create a centralized location and install a fiber optic loop around the airport perimeter, he said.
The FAA will reimburse 100% of the security project’s cost, requiring no local match funding, Dickson said.
The upcoming security projects will be coupled with the addition of Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) at the security checkpoint.