To repair deficiencies of six bridges around Tyler, the city council voted to approve design contracts for bridge maintenance work, as well as for an erosion control project on a West Mud Creek tributary.
To aid with the design, bidding and construction phases of the Off-System Bridge Maintenance project, Elledge Engineering Corp. was awarded with a $136,500 contract.
"TxDOT engineers regularly inspect bridges in the city for structural issues, guardrail condition, signage, and erosion," said Environmental Compliance Engineer Paul Neuhaus. "The findings are reviewed, deficiency magnitudes scaled, and the information made available to city staff.”
Upon regular inspection reports from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to determine the safety, and remaining life of the structure, if the structure could be included in a related project and the available budget.
Bridge inspections are done by the City of Tyler as needed, as well as on complaints.
Bridges are considered where a creek or waterway passes under the roadway, which includes culverts.
The six structures include:
1. West Mud Creek bridge on East Rieck Road and the Rose Redmond Trail
2. Willow Creek box culverts on North Parkdale Drive
3. West Mud Creek, Tributary A bridge on West Grande Boulevard
4. Black Fork Creek bridges on North Broadway Avenue
5. Black Fork Creek, Tributary BFM-1 at South Porter Avenue and Don Street
6. West Mud Creek, Tributary C at Fair Lane.
Some of the structures will be funded by the Half Cent Fund -- roughly $507,600, and some will be from the maintenance budget -- roughly $330,240, giving a total cost of $837,840 of the estimated construction cost.
This project is expected to be completed sometime this year, according to a press release.
Halff Associates will tackle an erosion issue with a $618,500 contract. This contract will go towards the design, bidding and construction phases on the West Mud Creek, Tributary A (Glenwood Church of Christ) Erosion Control Project.
Erosion, or the degradation and transport of rock or soil, can happen on account of wind, water or even gravity.
This project will work to reduce erosion at the channel bottom and walls south of Rice Road, as well as protect private property and public infrastructure, issues that were identified by city staff.
"The area where the two tributaries of West Mud Creek come together is eroded and threatening the Glenwood Church of Christ," Neuhaus said. "Also, residents on the eastern side of the tributary south of the confluence are threatened by stream bank erosion. Further downstream, the outfalls of two storm drains are undermined."
In addition to the project management, bidding, design, construction, and inspection services, the project requires floodplain analysis, detention design and analysis, and specialized study, review and permitting by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).
Depending on the weather, the erosion control project is expected to begin about nine to 12 months after the initiation of the engineering work.
According to the press release, this project is expected to be completed in about four to six months.
USACE permitting requirements and possible detention construction could extend the time frame.
The design contracts will be funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax Fund.