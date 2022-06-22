Tyler City Council approved an agreement with Alliance Transportation Group to update the travel demand model, which looks into traffic in Tyler and how growth has impacted it.
Michael Howell, Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization manager, said when it comes to transportation planning the MPO in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation does this for the greater Tyler area. Alliance Transportation Group would come in and help the MPO develop inputs for the plan.
The travel demand model is revisited every five years and at this time demographic inputs are updated. Information from the 2020 Census will help shape the model, Howell said.
“Now that we have the information from the 2020 Census we use that to try to help model, to try to see where the growths going. We use that to try to forecast where the new traffic is going to be generated based off of that,” he said.
The agreement with Alliance Transportation Group cost a total of $75,000. This is fully funded through the MPO.
The council also approved the 2022-23 housing choice voucher and family self-sufficiency annual plan put together by Tyler Neighborhood Services.
Prentice Butler, Tyler Neighborhood Services housing manager, said the United States Housing and Urban Development Housing Choice Voucher Program is intended to help low-income families, the elderly and disabled individuals afford housing that is decent, safe and sanitary. This program is federally funded.
Agencies that receive federal funds have to complete administrative plan reviews annually, Butler said. This essentially just a plan detailing how the agency will be administering the program in the coming year.
Neighborhood Services officials got together to review the plan and see what changes or improvements were needed. After reviewing the plan it was brought to the advisory board and a public comment period of 45 days was opened.
After the approval of the city, the plan will be submitted to HUD by the end of July.
A presentation was also given to the council by officials at Innovation Pipeline in regards to how things have been going over the last year. The City of Tyler has one more year on a contract in which it supports Innovation Pipeline with an annual contribution.
According to Innovation Pipeline’s website, the company “is a place and a network. It's the intersection of innovative ideas and the tools to build on those ideas. It's a launch pad for businesses and a learning center.”
People have access to a makerspace, business development workshops, recording studio, sound lab and more at Innovation Pipeline.
Executive Director of Innovation Pipeline James Harden said the support of the city has allowed Innovation Pipeline to impact the lives of others by providing and equipping entrepreneurs and innovators with the resources and networks they need to make ideas a reality.
Jason Wright, chairman of the board at Innovative Pipeline, said, “If you have a business that you would like to start, if you have your big idea or if you just wonder where you can go to create, please consider the Tyler Innovation Pipeline. We would love to have you, we would love to walk alongside you and help your dream and your vision become a reality so that people create cool innovative things right here in Tyler, Texas.”
Also during the meeting city employees were recognized for their years of service. Those recognized include:
- John Carnes, police officer XI - 20 years of service
- James Turner, police officer XI - 20 years of service
- Juan Flores, stormwater equipment operator II - 30 years of service
- Todd Lane, fire driver engineer IV - 20 years of service
- Jeffery Barnett, fire senior captain - 25 years of service