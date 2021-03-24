The Tyler City approved a nearly $2 million contract Wednesday to improve over 1,000 sanitary sewer manholes and about 376 sanitary sewer cleanouts across the city.
Councilmembers voted in favor of a $1,924,270 contract with Lopez Construction for the Group 3 Manhole Rehabilitation Package, a part of the city's consent decree work on the wastewater collection system.
The project will rehabilitate about 1,019 sanitary sewer manholes and approximately 376 sanitary sewer cleanouts across Tyler. It is expected to complete by December 2022.
“We look forward to kicking off the Group 3 Consent Decree work as Group 1 remediation is closing out and Group 2 remediation is ongoing,” Paul Neuhaus, environmental engineer, said.
The city of Tyler began working on Group 2 of the consent decree in late 2019, which included 570 point repairs and rehabilitation of about 27,000 linear feet of sewer mains and about 600 manholes.
Under the 10-year consent decree, the city was required to do a complete condition assessment of the city’s wastewater system and rehabilitate about 690 miles of sewer mains and 11,000 manholes.
Currently, the city of Tyler has completed 900 manholes, about 40,000 linear feet of pipe and performed 230 point repairs under budget and on schedule.