The Tyler City Council on Wednesday voted to examine the traffic history of the Grande Boulevard reverse curve — an area that has had multiple wrecks — and look into possible safety improvements.
Cameron Williams, the city of Tyler traffic engineer, presented a graph showing that there have been 60 crashes of varying severity at the reverse curve on Grande Boulevard in the last 10 years.
All options are on the table for consideration at this point including a raised curb, pavement friction, signage, more lighting and even full reconstruction to improve alignment, Williams said.
The city has an engineering contract with CT Brannon Corporation costing $95,943 that will provide them with potential solutions, exhibits of solutions and cost options to aid in determining final recommended improvements to the road.
A city-wide screening for potential projects to submit for the Texas Department of Transportation’s annual Highway Safety Improvement Program is also included in the engineering contract. Possible safety improvements to Grande Boulevard could be one of the projects included.
In order to produce plans, specifications and construction estimates after determining the recommended improvements, an engineering contract will have to be developed.
"I think this is necessary due to the concern of the residents and the history and severity of the accidents in this area," District 1 Councilman Stuart Hene said.
Funding for these projects comes from the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund, and the use of the funds were approved by the Half-Cent Sales Tax Board at the Aug. 10 board meeting.
The city council also approved changes to a bicycle ordinance, which includes new bicycle routes associated with the Tyler Bike Stripes Project.
The ordinance amended is Chapter 17 of the Tyler City Code. With the changes new routes on the Tyler Bike Stripes Project are included, portions of unneeded old routes are removed, driving and parking restrictions on exclusive bike routes are removed, unnecessary penalty references are deleted and the official map of bike routes is amended.
The code previously did not allow motor vehicles to drive across or park in exclusive bike lanes under certain circumstances and locations. This code caused confusion because during the creation of the Tyler Bike Stripes project the city had said that there would be no parking restrictions.
With the removal of these parking and driving restrictions, unnecessary penalty restrictions were also removed because regular traffic laws can now be applied.
With these amendments, the language in Chapter 17 now coincides with the language in both the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan and Chapter 10 - Transportation and Circulation.
“The desire for more pedestrian and bicycle facilities is identified in the Tyler 1st Comprehensive plan guiding principles and is discussed in detail in Chapter 10 - Transportation and Circulation,” Williams said. “The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization adopted a regional pedestrian and bicycle facility master plan called Active Tyler which makes specific recommendations for the location and operation of pedestrian and bicycle facilities.”