The Tyler City Council adopted the 2022-23 tax rate and budget Wednesday with a theme of "Tyler transformed."
The budget totaling $228.1 million is a "map for the year ahead,” City Manager Edward Broussard previously said. “It states our intentions for the next 12 months, builds on forecasts of what we expect using the insight of our past experiences."
With this year's theme being transformation, Broussard said he looks forward to seeing city staff, community, boards and others coming together to say, “How can we make Tyler better?”
“It's just incredible to be part of a team that really is into (seeing) ... how do we make sure Tyler is OK today, but (also) how can we make sure that Tyler is great for tomorrow,” Broussard said. “And so this budget moves that forward, but it moves it forward as a partner with all the different agencies and groups and organizations that we have here in this community.”
The budget includes a lower tax rate, focus on public safety, transformation of blighted properties, increased utility costs and more.
The new tax rate is 26.18 cents per $100 valuation, which is a drop from 26.99 cents per $100 valuation in 2021-22.
However, Broussard said it could still be considered a tax rate increase because of higher property values. This year, appraisals increased by about 12%.
This year's budget allocates $34 million to the police department and $23 million to the fire department.
The funding will allow the police department to replace body cameras and tasers for every officer, Broussard said.
The city will be adding two new firefighter positions, two new fire engines and updates to roofs of Fire Station No. 6 and the fire department headquarters.
During the past couple of years, the city has put emphasis on addressing substandard structures, Broussard said. These are properties that pose a public safety hazard because of break-ins, illicit activities on the properties and being unsafe structures.
The 2022-23 budget sets aside $200,000 to put more focus on commercial properties that are substandard. In the past, the city has had access to federal grants for the removal of only residential substandard structures in certain areas of Tyler.
In the coming year, the community will see some of these structures tagged, evaluated and prepared for demolition, Broussard said. The city hopes the process puts the responsibility back on property owners to address substandard structures.
Tyler residents will see about a $20 increase in their monthly water bills as part of the new budget.
The city uses a declining rate structure, in which water and sewer services become cheaper the more residents use. The 2022-23 budget switches the structure to a uniform volumetric rate over the next five years, in which all customers will pay the same rate and bill are based on the quantity of water used.
The city also will no longer subsidize the first 2,000 gallons of water on a bill, but rather customers will be charged for the full amount. Broussard said customers will likely see about a $12 increase on their water and wastewater bills for those 2,000 gallons.
The changes to the utility rate and structure will be implemented Oct. 1.
The city also is giving a 5% pay increase to police officers and firefighters. Non-civil service employees will be eligible for up to a 5% merit increase based on individual performance.
Broussard said one thing he is looking forward to the community seeing in the new budget is improvements to city parks, adding that more emphasis has been put on updates during the past few years.
P.T. Cole Park will be one of the next to receive a “facelift,” Broussard said. Pollard Park also will be updated, and Lindsay Park is planned for renovated baseball fields. Numerous other improvements to other parks also are planned, he added.
The complete 2022-23 budget can be found at tinyurl.com/2wptax2v .