New Life Community Church in Tyler will serve as a host site for free walk-up COVID-19 testing services for February.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services will provide the free testing opportunities for people with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
Testing at the church, located at 1201 NNW Loop 323 in Tyler, will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Registration is required at gogettested.com, and those getting a test must wear a face mask. People must have access to cell phone because their results will be sent through text message.
More information about free testing in East Texas can be found at nethealthcovid19.org/testing