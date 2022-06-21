South Spring Baptist Church will host its 12th annual Family Fireworks Celebration for the East Texas community on Friday. In addition to the fireworks show, South Spring will have various family-friendly activities available, including inflatables, crafts, playgrounds, food trucks, and prize giveaways.
Chris Legg, Lead Pastor of South Spring Baptist Church, said it is a highlight of the year for the church.
“It is an amazing opportunity to tell our community how much we love and appreciate it in Jesus’ name,” Legg said. “Plus, it is a way to say thanks to all those who have been willing to serve and protect our God-given freedoms.”
Guests for the event will be able to enter the property at 6 p.m. through the FM 2813 entrance, and enjoy the various activities. Guests are encouraged to bring camp chairs and blankets for sitting to watch the show. The fireworks show will begin once the sun goes down, usually around 9 p.m. The crescendo of the fireworks show marks the end of the event.
South Spring Baptist Church, 17002 US-69, Tyler, was established in 2017. The property is open to the public, and many people frequent the disc golf course and the lake for fishing. For more information, visit southspring.org or email info@southspring.org.