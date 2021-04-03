Four-year-old Baker and 2-year-old Brooks met the Easter Bunny, played with bubbles and collected Easter eggs Saturday afternoon as they rode with their grandmother Libby Wren during the drive-thru Easter adventure in St. Francis Episcopal Church parking lot.
Wren and her grandsons were just one of the families who visited the church’s socially distant, drive-thru Easter celebration.
St. Francis Episcopal Church member Kathy Dunn, who was one of the volunteers to organize the event, said over 70 children made their way through the five-station drive-thru.
The goodies at the stations included a sack for collecting treats, bunny ears, Easter eggs filled with candy, coloring books, water and hand sanitizer.
“We were trying to think of different ways that we could continue to have an Easter event that would be safe,” Dunn said. “One of the church members came up with the drive-thru idea and we think it’s brilliant. It’s wonderful; it’s worked out really very well.”
Dunn noted that before the event began, 15 cars were waiting to join the fun. A volunteer dressed up as the Easter Bunny for the kids as well.
“We’ve had a lot of people with kids excited about seeing the Easter Bunny, and everyone has been very thankful that we’ve been offering an event for the neighborhood as well as the safety of the neighborhood,” she said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church, located at 3232 Jan Ave., would host events three to four times a year. This Easter drive-thru was the first event the church has hosted in over a year.
“We thought an Easter egg drive-thru would be a great event to have that would be safe for people to drive through and they would be able to get and still be able to celebrate Easter with our neighborhood,” Dunn said. “We are the neighborhood church, whether you worship with us or not, we’re here in the neighborhood and we want everyone to know that we are your neighborhood church.”
St. Francis Episcopal Church member Lisa Kraus gave out Easter eggs with candy to the kids, and she said it was nice to host a community event again.
“It feels joyous,” Kraus said. “I’m so happy to see children and families to be able to see celebration. We miss being able to see our neighbors.”
Following the social distancing guidelines, Dunn said the church painted circles in its grass for each family unit in order to space out during the Easter Sunday morning service.
“And so, when you come on Sunday morning for our outside worship at 8:30, every family unit gets a circle and it allows us to be together but also remain socially distant,” Dunn said. “We do take the safety of our neighbors and our church community as a top priority.”