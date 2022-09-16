A ceremony Friday on the downtown Tyler square commemorated National POW/MIA Recognition Day .
Each third Friday of September is observed as National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which remember honors American prisoners of war and all those still missing in action.
Wanda Barber, secretary and historian of the Favre Baldwin Unit 12 of the American Legion Auxiliary, said being able to host the event is special to her because she has had family, including her husband, serve in the military.
Barber told attendees that POW/MIA Recognition Day was started in the 1970s by families who wanted to locate loved ones who served in the Vietnam War still missing.
“The numerous wars which have occurred over the centuries have created many MIAs,” Barber said. “The list is long and includes most battles which have ever been fought by any nation.
“Becoming MIA has been an occupational risk for as long as there has been warfare.”
Each year during the ceremony, the Tyler-based auxiliary has recognized a local group or organization. This year's organization was Tyler High School JROTC.
First Sgt. Corey Cato, instructor for the program, spoke at the event.
The JROTC program was created in 1916 and has inspired leadership, citizenship and character in young adults, Cato said. It also encourages participation, service and engagement in the community.
When it first started, high school students would receive training from active military personnel as part of a recruitment effort, but that is “absolutely not” what it is today, Cato said.
Today, the program encourages leadership, education and citizenship.
In 1916, the JROTC had six active units and has grown to include more than 32,000, he said.
The JROTC program came to Tyler High School during the 1983-84 school year, Cato said. Typically, the program has 90 to 110 cadets, but that number has dipped a bit in recent years.
Cato said he looks to bring enrollment back up and continue having the Tyler High School JROTC serve Tyler, Smith County and surrounding areas.