The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce honored some of Tyler's finest Tuesday at its annual meeting.
Chamber chairman Roy Martinez said that when the year began, his goal for the Chamber was to promote advocacy, education and networking. With events in 2020 through 2021 being held virtually, in-person or a combination of both, he said he has seen attendance rise.
When it came to events, the chamber had to learn to adjust and adapt the way each was presented, Martinez said. Their adaptation and implementation of virtual attendance in the last year had accounted for a rise in turnout and networking, he believes.
Advocacy is also a big thing for the chamber, and a factor in why people want to become members, he said.
When it comes to advocacy, the chamber was able to attend the East Texas Coalition Day in Austin with East Texas partner cities. The chamber was one of few communities that went to Austin during the past Legislative session.
Another priority for the chamber is providing members with education through webinars and more to help businesses grow, Martinez said. Some of their educational events included an Energy Summit and webinars to host lunch-n-learn.
Martinez and Lee Browning, incoming chamber chair, agreed that they love being a part of the chamber and enhancing the community. As such, both were excited to recognize members through awards.
Contact Club Awards
“Contact Club is the heart of the chamber and provides support in so many ways,” said Lee Browning, incoming chamber chair.
In 2021, Contact Club brought in 150 new members and was a part of numerous ribbon cuttings for new members and those who relocated, Lee said. This group is made up of 25 volunteers who help put on every networking event for the chamber.
Lee added that when he first joined the chamber he was a member of the Contact Club and even had the honor of leading the group a few years back.
“As you know, the Contact Club also does more than just sell memberships,” he said.
The Contact Club works to also sell sponsorships at events and booths at expos and encourage member and potential member engagement by promoting attendance at networking events, and much more Lee added.
In total, nine Contact Club members were awarded their first, second, third or fourth Production Award. These members include Alissa Swinney, Lisa Lewis, Violet Stripling, Starla Bickerstaff, Jessica Brown, Gina Sundeen, Bryan White and Jenny Wilson.
Those who have received four to 15 Production Awards include Camille Brown, Brian Pearson, Shawna Yockey-Bryant, James Kidd, Yonna Yelverton (also received Life Membership), Connie Schaefer, Nicole Cox, Brad Farr, Tanya Redic and Ryan Tew (also received Life Membership)
Business of the Year Awards
“The Business of the Year recognizes those businesses and organizations that give so much to our community,” Martinez said.
Each of these businesses support the mission of the chamber, enhance the business environment, the economic well-being and the quality of life in Tyler, he said.
Chamber members nominate businesses and organizations for this award, he said. A Small Business of the Year and a Large Business of the Year is selected.
Servpro was awarded Small Business of the year. They provide fire, water, mold and biohazard services for both residential and commercial properties. Along with Tyler, Servpro also serves Athens, Mineola and Palestine.
Cindy Browning, owner of Servpro, accepted the award and said that serving Tyler is their pleasure and they look forward to continuing to do so.
Hospitality Health ER was awarded Large Business of the Year. This business opened in 2016 with, “A dream of the Shipp family to create an emergency room experience that did not feel like an emergency room,” Martinez said.
When Hospitality ER first opened it had 20 full-time and part-time employees, he said. It has since grown to have more than 200 full and part-time employees along with 43 patient rooms.
Jeanne Shipp, co-founder and CEO of Hospitality ER, said that she is so proud to be a part of the community and the chamber. The people at Hospitality ER work to make patients comfortable because they know people often come there on some of their worst days, she added.
Jerry Woolverton Volunteer of the Year Award
This award is given to one person who has selflessly given their time and talent to promote the vision and mission of the chamber.
This year's winner, Bryan White, helps the chamber in many ways including being a Contact Club Member, Martinez said
“This goes beyond their role as a contactor and has always helped with other programs as well,” Martinez said. “They provided ideas for Visit Tyler including helping with all five free coffee days for healthcare workers, greeting the heroes with encouragement.
He added that White was even helping at the event by assisting with seating.
“I just love this community, love it more than I ever thought I would,” White said.
Mary Howes Award
“We don't give this award out every year so we have a very deserving candidate and I'm really excited about doing this,” Cindy Smoke, who presented the Mary Howes Award to Kitty Springer, said.
This award is given to a member who has gone above and beyond in production, having received at least five production awards and being a member for three years. This year's winner has truly exemplified the traits of someone passionate about their community, Smoke said.
This person is a true leader among the contact club, she said. “They're always ready to share their contact club secret tips with the group, she always gives us a word of encouragement and they never forget to recognize all of our birthdays with cakes and goodies and of course a song,” Smoke said.
“I'm so thrilled to be part of this organization that does so much good to our community,” Springer said.
W.C. Windsor Award
It is a gratifying honor to be able to present this award, said Wade Washmon, last year's W.C Windsor Award winner.
This award is given to an outstanding citizen under the age of 40. This year's recipient is a servant, a strong leader, a proud Tylerite, and much more, Washmon said
“To find a person who loves Tyler more would be just a very tall order,” he said.
Stuart Hene, 2021 W.C. Windsor Award recipient, said it was a shock and an honor to receive this award. He added that the whole city is in his heart and he is blessed to get to do everything he does for it.
T.B. Butler Award
Each year the T.B. Butler Award is given to an outstanding citizen. Jeanette and Kirk Calhoun, presenters of the award this year to Mike Metke, said the award encourages leadership, citizenship and service.
“This year's recipient is a wonderful example of service, leadership and creativity,” Jeanette Calhoun said.
Kirk Calhoun added that this recipient has served his community in many ways including being in law enforcement, a guidance counselor, Tyler Junior College President and more.
His presidency at TJC produced many amazing things, Kirk Calhoun said. “Mike Metke left TJC a much better place than he found it. That's the most important thing a leader can do,” he added.
Metke said that he truly loves Tyler his only regret is that he didn't get here sooner.
“I never dreamed I would get this award,” Metke said. “There's so many legends.”