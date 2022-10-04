Honors were handed out to community members and businesses Tuesday during the annual Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce meeting.
The event was held at the Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center.
Outgoing chamber Chair Lee Browning said the past year was “incredible” in serving the community and the business world.
Incoming 2022-23 chair is Pat Stacey.
During his time as chamber chair, Browning said an area of focus was small businesses.
The COVID-19 pandemic “had some negative impact, and it's caused some disruptions, but it's also had some positive impacts,” he said. Many businesses have picked up new marketing techniques and adopted remote work and other strategies that didn't previously exist.
Coming out of the pandemic, Browning said the chamber is also seeing growth of its members.
“We’re seeing our workplace, our workforce and our community evolve and morph right before us over these last two years,” he said.
Contact Club Awards
The chamber's Contact Club “consists of members who attend chamber events and ribbon cuttings, assist new members in participation, as well as promote and serve as the faces of our organization,” according to information on the chamber’s website. “Contactors have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with other members, while building business relationships and helping our community.”
Eleven contact club members earned their first, second, third, fourth and fifth production awards: Camille Brown (also earned Life Membership), Rachelle Ewart, Robert Finney, Tara Hays, Lisa Lewis, Brian Pearson (also earned Life Membership), Cheryl Sartain, Kimberly Smotherman, Violet Stripling, Gina Sundeen and Alissa Swinney.
Nine members earned between six and 20 production awards: Starla Bickerstaff, Jessica Brown, Nicole Cox, Brad Farr, James Kidd (also earned Life Membership), Connie Schaefer, Ryan Tew, Yonna Yelverton and Shawna Yockey-Bryant.
Other Contactor Awards include Kitty Springer earning her 25th, 26th and 27th production awards and Cindy Smoke, earning her 62nd, 63rd, 64th, 65th, 66th and 67th awards.
“The Contact Club is the heart of the chamber and supplies support in so many ways,” Stacey said.
Small Business of the Year Award
Fitzpatrick Architects was named the Small Business of the Year.
The company was established in 1986 and has created many “community shaping” projects including the proposed courthouse design, the University of Texas at Tyler's new medical school, W.T. Brookshire Conference Center, Tyler High School, Boulter Middle School and many more.
The business “believes that great design is not stagnate; it should be built on a foundation that moves people, that begins by actively listening and collaborating with their clients,” Browning said.
Steve Fitzpatrick, owner and founder, said the recognition is only possible because of his employees.
“We realize this recognition is really about this community, and you've put your trust in us to work alongside you on these shaping projects that take the future of our community and help shape East Texas, and for that we are grateful,” he said.
Large Business of the Year Award
The North East Texas Public Health District was given the Large Business of the Year Award.
“The North East Texas Public Health District began in 1936, and its mission is to prevent illness, promote health and protect our community,” Browning said.
George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said his 150 employees work 24/7 to keep people in the community safe.
“One fact that I always like to tell people is that since 1900, approximately 30 years have been added to the average lifespan of Americans,” he said. “Twenty five of those are public health initiatives such as clean water, safe food and vaccinations.”
Being able to serve the community is “an incredible privilege,” Roberts said.
Jerry Woolverton Volunteer of the Year Award
The Jerry Woolverton Volunteer of the Year Award was given to the 300 volunteers who helped put on the membership drive.
“This special designation is given to a person who's given unselfishly of his or her time and talents to promote the mission of the chamber,” Browning said.
Thanks to the work of each volunteer, the membership drive exceeded the chamber's dollar goal and added 800 new members within a three day period.
Mary Howes Award
This award is given to a chamber member who has received at least five production awards and has been a member for at least three years, said this past year's recipient, Kitty Springer.
This is not an annual award, Springer said. It is only given when someone has gone “above and beyond what is expected.”
Nicole Cox, this year's recipient, has been involved in the Contact Club for 15 years and has earned several production awards. She is also involved on the chamber board and chamber executive committee.
“Thank you all so very much. It's been such a privilege to volunteer with the chamber,” Cox said. “I've gotten way more than I deserved from this group, so I appreciate it so much.”
W.C. Windsor Award
Stuart Hene, this past year's W.C. Windsor Award recipient, presented this year’s honor to Katelyn Shultz.
“In memory of and in honor of W.C. Windsor, the Windsor Award is presented to someone who is actively engaged in the community and who encourages Leadership and involvement amongst the younger generations,” Hene said.
Shultz is “certainly deserving of this honor," Hene said.
She has been a part of rebranding the Tyler Young Professionals Network, led efforts to revitalize downtown by serving as a board member — and now president — of Heart of Tyler and has been involved in many other community organizations.
“Tyler has given me every friend and mentor and opportunity I can ever pray for,” Shultz said.
T.B. Butler Award
“The award was established to encourage aspirations of leadership, contributions of citizenship, and to recognize significant acts of service,” said this past year’s recipient, Dr. Mike Metke.
Metke presented this year's award to John Soules, owner of John Soules Foods.
“This year's recipient is a visionary,” Metke said. “He was able to look into the future and see what others couldn't see. He has strong, innovative instincts and a special focus on the evolving needs of consumers.”
Soules said he has come to realize his business is not his, but God's.
John Soules Food has continued to grow through the years, and Soules said he is glad to see that growth in Tyler.
“Thanks all to the community … (Tyler is) a great place to live,” he said. “I think every one of us in the room is just really, really fortunate to live here.”