Tyler Celtic Fest is more than four days of music, games, vendors and storytellers. Organizers say it's a community and family willing to accept new members.
George Jones, founder and co-owner of Tyler Celtic Fest, said vendors, staff and volunteers do things together beyond the festival.
The festival, hosted Saturday by Jericho Co Productions, is a celebration of Celtic history and culture.
"Every time we have an event, we always have an after-party where everybody gets together," Jones said "We talked about what we liked and what we didn't like. We play games and do stuff like that."
Someone can join simply by showing up, attending events, volunteering and socializing with people.
Jones said people in the group camp, cookout, have bonfires and enjoy the camaraderie. He said VIP ticket holders are invited to the after-party bonfire and cookout as part of the experience.
"Some things even your blood family doesn't know about you, but your fair family does," said Jones' assistant, Mellisa McGinnis.
McGinnis got involved in Tyler Celtic Fest in 2018 after she and her husband participated in the handfasting ceremony for their 18th-anniversary vow renewal; another couple in their group got married, and others helped with the ceremony.
"Handfasting is magical; it's just magical," Jones said. "It looks like a storybook. You can't get any more fairy tale than that."
Many people have married, engaged or renewed their vows during the ceremony. Others have surprised their significant others with a marriage proposal.
"Almost every year, one of our participants is in it," McGinnis said. "That adds another depth of why it's important to us."
Alexis Wilson, Jones' daughter, has been part of the fair scene since she was 3 years old.
"Renaissance fair kids, people who grew up that way, and people who just live that way do this their whole lives," Wilson said. "They are raised, living, breathing and doing fair, and because of that, it creates a very interesting culture you don't normally get anywhere else.
"It's a community that has its own culture, and for me, I wish more people were into it," Alexis Wilson said.
This mindset stays once the fair is over.
"This is who we are," she said. "We try to find an excuse to live this in our everyday lives."