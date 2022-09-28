The 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, benefiting the American Cancer Society, is scheduled June 10 at the Texas Rose Horse Park.
The event, with a theme of "Hope on the Horizon," will be chaired by Sara and Ryan Nash.
The gala strives to educate the community on cancer screenings, resources and support, according to a release from Jennifer Gaston, the event's media chair.
"Since 1988, the gala has raised funds benefiting the American Cancer Society," the statement said. "This volunteer-led effort strives to raise funds through corporate sponsorships, individual donors, dedicated events, live and silent auctions. This event offers a festive way to raise much-needed funds to help the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer."
The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is entering its 35th year and was first held in June 1988. More than $17 million has been raised locally to support local and national cancer support services, including cancer research, according to Gaston's release.
For information about the 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala, about becoming a sponsor, donating auction items or volunteering, contact Melissa Ivey at (903) 570-8126 or melissa.ivey@cancer.org.
Visit www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org and follow Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala on Facebook.