The theme for next year’s Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is neon rose the event’s committee announced Thursday in a ceremony that also included the unveiling of its logo.
The event chairs, members of the association and American Cancer Society of Tyler employees gathered at 1836 Texas Kitchen’s patio for the unveiling, which revealed a logo centered around a neon rose.
The Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala was been raising money for local and national cancer support services since 1988, and the group’s public relations/media chair Jennifer Gaston said Thursday that although the event is a fun social gathering it is also meant to bring awareness while generated needed dollars.
“There are two particularly important aspects that make the annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala so important to our community,” Gaston said. “First is awareness, cancer does not discriminate. Through the annual gala and through volunteer efforts and with our media partners, the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala strives to educate the community on screenings, resources and support. And, second is fundraising.”
Gaston said next year’s event will raise funds for a specific need — a community transportation grant for Smith County.
“Eligible hospital systems in Smith County can apply for the grant, which will provide transportation funds to their cancer patients to/from their treatment,” she said.
Senior Manager of Distinguished Events for the American Cancer Society of Tyler Melissa Ivey echoed the sentiments of Gaston and emphasized the event’s importance.
“In order to attack cancer from every angle, we have to come together,” Ivey said. “That's why the Tyler community hosts one of the top galas. This event offers a festive way to raise much needed funds to help the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”
Ivey said that the gala has raised more than $16.5 million dollars to date, which she said was possible only through the help and local support of contributors.
Tyler Cattle Barons' 2022 committee chairs in attendance included Whitney Cain, Kennedy May, and Spencer Smith.
The 2022 Gala is set for Saturday, June 11, at the Texas Rose Horse Park.
For more information regarding the 2022 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, becoming a sponsor, donating auction items or volunteering, contact Melissa Ivey at (903) 570-8126 or at melissa.ivey@cancer.org. Visit tylercattlebaronsgala.org and follow Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala on Facebook for more.